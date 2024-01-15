Love Island's Mitchel Taylor – Age, Job, & Who He Was With In Series 10

15 January 2024, 16:37 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 17:43

Love Island all stars enter the villa in first look

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant and All Stars hopeful Mitchel Taylor from his age and Instagram to what he does for work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor is heading back into the villa for another chance at love, this time taking on All Stars alongside the likes of Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Harrison.

Mitch first took part in Love Island series 10, starting off in a couple with Molly Marsh before later coupling up with Ella B. They left the show together, however, it wasn't meant to be and they split just weeks later.

As he gives villa life another go with new spin-off All Stars, viewers are getting reintroduced to Mitch. Get to know the Northern star from his age and job to his Instagram and what happened when he was on Love Island the first time…

Mitchel Taylor is a series 10 Love Island contestant
Mitchel Taylor is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor? Age & Job

"Messy" Mitch is 27 years old and works as a gas engineer. He said he was 'buzzing' to be back for a second go at Love Island and that this time he's going to 'take his time'.

He says he got his nickname 'messy Mitch' due to his indecisiveness, saying in his All Stars intro video: "I blame putting all my eggs in one basket and I got hurt and my guard was up and that's how 'messy Mitch' was created."

Abi Moores and Mitch Taylor fuelled speculation they'd got back together following Love Island
Abi Moores and Mitch Taylor fuelled speculation they'd got back together following Love Island. Picture: Getty

Who was Mitch Taylor with on Love Island?

Mitch was at first coupled with Molly Marsh on Love Island series 10 in the public vote, before coupling up with Abi Moores, who he soon ditched for bombshell Ella Barnes – a chaotic few head turns that earned him the nickname 'messy Mitch'.

He and Abi convinced fans they'd got back together a couple of months after the show, when they were spotted at an event together, but they never confirmed whether or not they were back on.

Where is Love Island’s Mitchel from?

The Northerner contestant hails from Sheffield!

Mitchel has joined the Love Island All Stars line-up
Mitchel has joined the Love Island All Stars line-up. Picture: ITV2

What is Mitchel Taylor’s Instagram?

Mitch's Instagram handle is @mitcheltaylor_, where he has over 300k followers. He often posts snaps with friends including gym pictures, holiday photos and snaps from nights out.

For All Stars, the contestants can choose whether or not their social media account remains dormant or if they'd like family and friends to run it while they're away. This comes after the rule of Islanders pausing social activity during their time in the villa came into place before series nine.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Toby Aromolaran?

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran Facts: Age, Job And History With Georgia Steel

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly dating

Are Saltburn's Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

Ariana Grande is rumoured to be dating Ethan Slater amid her divorce from Dalton Gomez

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater? His Role In 'Wicked', Ex- Wife & More

Zayn Malik is said to be working on his fourth studio album

Zayn Malik’s Fourth Album: Everything We Know So Far From Release Date To Tracklist

Exclusive
Sophie Ellis Bextor revealed Jacob Elordi wanted 'Murder on the Dancefloor' for another film

Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi Wanted ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ For Another Film

Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' lyrics hint at her relationship with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ Lyrics And Meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits