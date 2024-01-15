Love Island's Mitchel Taylor – Age, Job, & Who He Was With In Series 10

Love Island all stars enter the villa in first look

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant and All Stars hopeful Mitchel Taylor from his age and Instagram to what he does for work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor is heading back into the villa for another chance at love, this time taking on All Stars alongside the likes of Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Harrison.

Mitch first took part in Love Island series 10, starting off in a couple with Molly Marsh before later coupling up with Ella B. They left the show together, however, it wasn't meant to be and they split just weeks later.

As he gives villa life another go with new spin-off All Stars, viewers are getting reintroduced to Mitch. Get to know the Northern star from his age and job to his Instagram and what happened when he was on Love Island the first time…

Mitchel Taylor is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor? Age & Job

"Messy" Mitch is 27 years old and works as a gas engineer. He said he was 'buzzing' to be back for a second go at Love Island and that this time he's going to 'take his time'.

He says he got his nickname 'messy Mitch' due to his indecisiveness, saying in his All Stars intro video: "I blame putting all my eggs in one basket and I got hurt and my guard was up and that's how 'messy Mitch' was created."

Abi Moores and Mitch Taylor fuelled speculation they'd got back together following Love Island. Picture: Getty

Who was Mitch Taylor with on Love Island?

Mitch was at first coupled with Molly Marsh on Love Island series 10 in the public vote, before coupling up with Abi Moores, who he soon ditched for bombshell Ella Barnes – a chaotic few head turns that earned him the nickname 'messy Mitch'.

He and Abi convinced fans they'd got back together a couple of months after the show, when they were spotted at an event together, but they never confirmed whether or not they were back on.

Where is Love Island’s Mitchel from?

The Northerner contestant hails from Sheffield!

Mitchel has joined the Love Island All Stars line-up. Picture: ITV2

What is Mitchel Taylor’s Instagram?

Mitch's Instagram handle is @mitcheltaylor_, where he has over 300k followers. He often posts snaps with friends including gym pictures, holiday photos and snaps from nights out.

For All Stars, the contestants can choose whether or not their social media account remains dormant or if they'd like family and friends to run it while they're away. This comes after the rule of Islanders pausing social activity during their time in the villa came into place before series nine.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.