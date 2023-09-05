Love Island All Stars Confirmed: Release Date, Cast, & All The Info

5 September 2023

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s hottest bombshells will return.

ITV have confirmed Love Island: All Stars will launch in the new year, replacing the South Africa series which typically takes place in winter. Maya Jama will presumably be back hosting the series, after taking over the Love Island reigns at the start of this year.

The show’s most famous faces will return to the villa for a second chance at finding love, and fans are eager to see which bombshells will make their grand return.

It comes after the success the last few series had of seeing iconic bombshells return to the villa, starting with Adam Collard in series eight and Kady McDermott in the most recent season, series 10.

Creative Director of the production team behind Love Island Mike Spencer said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

But when is Love Island: All Stars coming out, which Islanders will return and what else has been said about the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Maya Jama took over hosting Love Island at the start of 2023
Maya Jama took over hosting Love Island at the start of 2023. Picture: ITV2

When is Love Island: All stars coming out?

Love Island: All Stars will launch on ITV and ITVX in 2024, but a release date is yet to be confirmed. Love Island’s first winter series took place in 2020, pausing for the Covid pandemic and returning in 2022.

Instead of the usual format, All Stars will see former bombshells and iconic contestants return for a second chance at finding love.

Where is Love Island: All Stars taking place?

Love Island: All Stars is taking place in South Africa, so the Islanders will start their year looking for romance under the sun. Typically, Love Island is set in Mallorca for the summer series but ITV have returned to South Africa on more than one occasion for the winter edition of the show.

Whether they’ll use the same luxurious villa as before remains to be seen.

Fans want Maura Higgins to go back on Love Island
Fans want Maura Higgins to go back on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Who’s in the cast of Love Island: All Stars?

The line-up for Love Island: All Stars hasn’t been unveiled, but there’s one name everyone wants to see on the cast list; Maura Higgins. Executive producer Mike Spencer said in an interview this summer: “I had breakfast with her the other day. She's so funny. She's amazing, so I’d love to see her on it.”

Maura took on hosting Love Island: USA this summer and fans loved seeing her back in the iconic villa. Viewers are also predicting Adam Collard to make a return for the third time, with some hoping to see Chris Hughes and Kim (Cetinay) on the line-up.

We’ll update this page as soon as more information about All Stars is released.

