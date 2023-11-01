Where Is Love Island's Jake Cornish Now?

Let's have a look at what Jake's up to since leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Since leaving the Villa in 2021 he's split from his Love Island beau Liberty Poole and has undergone a hair transplant - but what is Jake Cornish up to now?

Weston Super Mare stud Jake Cornish was on one of the most steamy seasons of Love Island as he shared the screen with the likes of Chloe Burrows, his ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole and that year's winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

After a whirlwind Casa Amour recoupling it was a shock to see Millie and Liam make it to the end, and even go on to win the show.

The 26-year-old entrepreneur left the Love Island villa with the final so close it was within sight, but he and Liberty decided it was the right thing to do.

Ditching their chances of winning the whopping £50,000 was a huge risk, but has it paid off? Let's take a look at what Jake's been up to since leaving the show.

Jake Cornish has had a huge transformation since Love Island season 7. Picture: ITV

Jake Cornish's business ventures

Before entering the Love Island villa Jake was a plumber but since leaving has delved into multiple business ventures. Jake took to Instagram in July 2022 to announce his own furniture company 'The Rattan Man'.

He wrote: "So then, for months I’ve been working really hard on a business which I absolutely am over whelmed I’ve managed to achieve with hundreds of stock to keep you guys going.

Long hard days, stress, few bumps in the road but finally we are here and ready to kit out your homes for you."

Currently, Jake's Insta bio has a bespoke bed company 'Red Brown' tagged which suggests he still dabbles in the furniture industry.

Jake that looks cold! Picture: Instagram @jakecornish7

With fitness at the core of Jake's brand it's no surprise that he is the CEO of a fitness performance and recovery brand Per4mance X. He often shares him using their recovery ice baths and muscle massage tools.

Is Jake Cornish still with Liberty Poole?

The pair had a tumultuous time on Love Island back in 2021 and are no longer together, with Liberty making an appearance on the brand new spin off show Love Island Games in 2023.

Jake and Liberty were one of the fastest couples to make it official on the show and even said they loved each other.

However, things quickly started to break down when it was made know that Jake had told fellow islanders that he didn't want to "rip" Liberty's clothes off and later said she had given him the "ick".

Ultimately, the pair made the tough decision to cut their villa stay short and left the show three days before the final.

Liberty and Jake made it official when they were on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jake has since revealed that they tried to give their romance a second chance off screen but agreed they weren't right for one another.

He congratulated Liberty when she got onto the hit competition show Dancing On Ice with a message saying: "Well done Lib." She apparently replied "Thank you" and that was the last time they spoke.

Other than Liberty, Jake hasn't had any other public relationships although it is known that he was in seven year relationship before going onto Love Island.

Love Island's Jake Cornish Hair Transformation

In 2022 Jake Cornish, who starred on season 7 of Love Island, began a secret hair transplant journey with KSL Clinic to reverse the clock on his receding hairline.

Talking to the MailOnline an excited Jake said: "They say never to cheat on your barber. Sorry barber! I always had short back and sides, now I have my hair long and slicked-back. I was never able to do that before!"

Jake explained how hair loss led to him wanting to get the procedure. "When I was 19, I just had my hair pulled back, I had a perfect straight line. As I'm getting older it's slowly receding," he said.

Rocking his new do, Jake said: "If you want it, just go and get it done. Who cares what people think. It's my hair."

His head is now full of luscious locks and has him looking big screen ready. That's right, Jake announced at the start of 2023 that he was going to be delving into the TV world.

Jake Cornish takes a career shift into acting

The reality star and business owner turned actor took to Instagram to announce his role in a new film Mr Hyde: The Untold Story. His caption read: “Meet DI Jacobs. Over the moon to announce that I am playing such a big role in the new @mrhyde_22 untold story film. Who knows?

"New change of career. I’ve always wanted to be involved in films and here we are. An actor. I can’t wait to get started on filming.”

With his hair transformation, fitness company and acting gig it seems Jake's done pretty well for himself since Love Island. The question is... will he be sitting down to watch his ex Liberty Poole on Love Island Games?

