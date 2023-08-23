Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Chloe Burrows cries over breakup with Toby on Celebs Go Dating

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were the Love Island series seven couple fans were rooting for, but when did they split and why did they breakup? Here’s what they’ve said about their relationship.

Chloe Burrows, 27, and Toby Aromolaran, 24 met on Love Island 2021 and dated for over a year, breaking up after growing apart. However, in a recent episode of Celebs Go Dating Chloe admitted she ‘wasn’t ready for their relationship to end.’

Fans have been rooting for them to get back together since they split, and it’s thought neither of the Islanders have since moved on with other people. Their series seven co-stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court recently rekindled their relationship meaning fans are holding out hope that Chloe and Toby will follow in their footsteps.

Before their split they lived together, moving in just a few months after meeting on the ITV dating show. But what happened with Chloe and Toby, why did they split and how long were they together?

Here’s what you need to know.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Why did Chloe and Toby split?

Toby broke up with Chloe in October 2022, blaming ‘serious core problems’ for their split. He opened up about their split in an interview with the tabloids months later and said it ‘wasn’t a hard decision’ to end things.

He said: “At the end of the day it wasn’t a hard decision – once you’re having serious core problems, really and truly it’s done, isn’t it. It’s one of those ones, because it’s my relationship I don’t want to say what those issues were. I haven’t really said it out loud to anyone really and truly, it’s almost like I'm running from it. I run from it."

Chloe said in a later interview she ‘loved that boy to death’, things just didn’t work out between them.

Chloe and Toby even moved in together after Love Island. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

How long were Chloe and Toby together?

Chloe and Toby were together for over a year, even moving in together after just a few weeks of being in the outside world after Love Island. Although their split was revealed in October 2022, it’s thought they broke things off some time before that.

They started dating in the Love Island villa after quickly growing close. Toby had his head turned a couple of times, but always came back to Chloe and soon realised she was the one for him.

They reached the final of the show, finishing in second place after Liam and Millie.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromoloran were runners up on Love Island series seven. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

What have Chloe and Toby said about their breakup?

The ex couple only opened up on their split a few months later, with Toby telling the tabloids he’d ‘never spoken about their breakup’ because it was too difficult. He also said at the time they’d cut ties.

Meanwhile, Chloe opened up on her podcast earlier this year to pal Millie, recalling how she phoned her friend in tears asking what to do and Millie said she could live with her.

While on Celebs Go Dating, Chloe was asked about her last relationship and she broke down in tears talking about her split from Toby, admitting she ‘wasn’t ready’ and calling him ‘the nicest boy I’d ever been with.’

"But the connections you form [in the Love Island villa], you can't replicate it in real life. When he said, 'this isn't working', I was really heartbroken for months,” she said. "I was heartbroken. Things fell apart a bit and we both knew. I'm not going to beg for someone to stay with me."

Asked if she’d rekindle their relationship in future, Chloe said: “I don't know. We're probably very different people now. I don't know, to be honest."

