What Happened With Arabella Chi And Toby Aromolaran?

Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran had a short fling. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Toby Aromolaran was shocked to see ex Arabella Chi join Love Island: All Stars.

Love Island: All Stars has seen yet another set of exes reunite in the villa in South Africa; Toby Aromolaran and Arabella Chi who came face to face days after Toby coupled up with another former flame, Georgia Steel.

Things are already getting dramatic between other former couples; Molly Smith and Callum Jones have been reflecting on their relationship as they try to move on with other people and Jake Cornish quit All Stars after just three days after being matched with ex Liberty Poole.

But for Toby and Arabella, there’s ‘unfinished business’ according to the model and they soon divulged to their co-stars that they had a brief fling before she moved to Ibiza in 2022 and – presumably – after his split with Chloe Burrows

Here's what happened between them...

Love Island: Arabella Chi has joined All Stars. Picture: ITV2

What happened with Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran?

From the conversations Arabella had with Georgia and Toby had with the boys, it seems like Toby and Arabella had a short-lived fling and slept together before she moved to Ibiza.

Arabella moved to Ibiza in 2022 and it’s thought Toby and ex Chloe Burrows split that same year in the summer, however their breakup was only revealed in the October.

One day after arriving on All Stars, Arabella spilled to Georgia what happened between her and Toby. She told her: “Me and Toby… we had a one night thing. I can’t remember if it was a year or a year and a half ago, I can’t remember.”

Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran reunited on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Georgia asked if they’d slept together, to which Arabella replied: “Yeah.”

“I just can’t imagine that,” Georgia hilariously quipped.

The girls then agreed Toby’s age (24) holds them back, Arabella, 32, told Georgia, 25: “His age for me is something - I do find him attractive and I think he is a good looking guy, otherwise I never would have gone there in the first place, but I feel like I do need to have a conversation.”

Meanwhile, Toby touched on their former fling while chatting to the lads, keeping the details secret.

Arabella Chi surprised the Islanders with her appearance on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

He told them: “You know when you’re texting someone, but they’re drifting in and out. And then she moved to Ibiza.”

Chris Taylor brazenly asked: “Did you have sex with her?”

And Toby responded: “Come on, we’re past that… No,” with a slight smirk on his face.

Fans are now wondering when Arabella and Toby’s brief romance took place, as he and Chloe were together for a year after they met on Love Island series seven in 2021.

