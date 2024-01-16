What Happened With Georgia Steel And Toby Aromolaran? Their Shared History Explained

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel were a couple on Love Island Games. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: All Stars contestants Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have a shared history after a brief romance on Love Island Games – here’s what happened.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran may be looking for love for a third time on Love Island: All Stars, but they may not have to look further than each other after sparking a connection back in September when filming Love Island Games.

Toby and Georgia joined the likes of Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who are also exes, Hannah Elizabeth, Georgia Harrison and Luis Morrison in returning to the iconic dating series in a bid to find true love once more.

Most of the contestants already knew each other and Toby and Georgia made it no secret they’ve had a fling before, but were they ever officially together? Here’s what you need to know.

The public paired Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran together on Love Island Games. Picture: ITV

Were Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran together?

Georgia and Toby were coupled up together on Love Island Games but unfortunately their journey together was cut short after they lost one of the challenges.

At the Love Island: All Stars roundtable, Toby confirmed he and Georgia have ‘unfinished business’.

Before their Love Island Games journey was cut short, Toby and Georgia grew close in the villa and even shared a cheeky kiss after a few flirty exchanges. However, it seems things fizzled out once they were booted out of the show.

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel on Love Island Games together. Picture: Getty

What happened with Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia and Toby had a flirty connection on Love Island Games, but it seems they didn’t go onto date in the outside world after coming home from Fiji where the show was filmed.

Before heading into Love Island: All Stars, Toby was asked how he’d feel if Georgia was on the line-up too. He said: “That might be unfinished business, to be fair. Like if she came in, I feel like we'll definitely have to speak about the Games and, obviously, how we left together and like how we were going.

"But yeah, it's one of those ones where it'll be interesting to see if she does come in; it'll be interesting to see her and I think it'll be interesting for her to see me as well."

Georgia Steel teased over her catchphrase on Love Island

Similarly, Georgia didn’t rule out another go at their romance. She said: "I liked that I coupled up with Toby [in Love Island Games]. We were in there for four days, so we didn't really get to progress anything. I thought he was a really nice boy, like we really got on. We kissed once, but we didn't really have time...

"So, I don't know, if he came in the villa, I'd feel really...I think I'd feel comforted a bit because he already knows me to a certain level, but we never really had the opportunity to develop. And I think, yeah, that could be a nice little thing."

It sounds to us like the door’s still open.

