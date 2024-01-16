Why Has Jake Cornish Quit Love Island All Stars?

Jake Cornish quit Love Island: All Stars after three days. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island: All Stars after three days in the new villa, after an awkward reunion with his ex Liberty Poole.

Jake Cornish and ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole had an uncomfortable reunion on the first episode of Love Island: All Stars and the former contestant has quit the series as a result, apparently.

Following the public vote in which he was paired with ex Liberty he reportedly decided he ‘couldn’t stay’ and walked from the villa in South Africa following a chat with host Maya Jama. It comes two years after he and Liberty ended their relationship after meeting in the villa on series seven.

But why did Jake quit Love Island: All Stars? Here’s a rundown of what happened.

Love Island: All Stars – Jake and Liberty didn't look happy to be paired together. Picture: ITV

Why has Jake Cornish quit Love Island: All Stars?

Jake quit Love Island: All Stars after seeing ex-girlfriend Liberty for the first time in months; he and his ex had no idea they were both signed up to the spin-off series.

A source told the tabloids: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him. Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama, he couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show. It's not his time and it's not the right time to find love.”

Jake and Liberty were originally on Love Island series seven in 2021, with fellow All Stars Islander Toby Aromolaran, where they quickly fell for each other and became boyfriend and girlfriend. However, as the series went on cracks started to show and Liberty questioned if Jake’s feelings for her were genuine.

Things went downhill after Liberty learned of comments Jake made in which he admitted to the boys he didn’t want to ‘rip her clothes off.’

They decided to quit the show a few days before the final and even gave things another go in secret some months later, but again it wasn’t meant to be.

When Jake walked into the All Stars villa Liberty looked genuinely speechless, but she later told him ‘we’re cool’. However, things got more awkward when the contestants were paired up by the public and Jake and Liberty were matched together.

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV

When host Maya Jama asked if there was any chance of them rekindling their relationship, they were quick to say no. Liberty shook her head as Jake quipped: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Earlier on in the show, the girls had been asked to stand by the guy they were interested in and no one stood by Jake, something which no doubt fuelled his doubt over returning to the show.

