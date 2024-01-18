Love Island's Chloe Burrows Responds To Bombshell Rumours

Chloe and Toby were together for a year after Love Island. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Toby Aromolaran’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows has viewers hoping she’ll join Love Island: All Stars.

As Toby Aromolaran gets close to Georgia Steel on Love Island: All Stars, fans are all thinking the same thing – his ex Chloe Burrows should head in as a bombshell.

Chloe and Toby broke up in 2022 after a year of dating after meeting on Love Island series seven, a relationship fans didn’t see coming on the show but soon became one of viewers’ all-time favourites.

As Toby tries to find love for a third time – he took part in Love Island Games in 2023 – fans of the show who were rooting for the exes have been messaging Chloe asking if she’s joining All Stars as a bombshell.

And just two days in, she’d finally had enough.

Chloe Burrows denied she's going on Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Chloe Burrows/X

On Tuesday she tweeted: “Pls guys lemme enjoy my holiday, never had so many messages pmsl,” in response to a fan who asked her: “Can you stop gallivanting around Australia now and go into Love Island and ruffle a couple of feathers.”

Chloe’s been enjoying her travels with best friend Millie Court, who won Love Island in 2021 with current boyfriend Liam Reardon.

In a recent Instagram Stories upload of the duo partying with their friends, Chloe captioned it: “I don’t wanna leave!” – she's clearly having the best time miles away from all the villa drama.

Chloe and Toby ended their relationship at the end of 2022, after moving in together shortly after leaving the Love Island villa a year prior.

Toby talks about his breakup with Chloe Burrows

Toby touched on their split in a recent episode of All Stars, claiming a ‘big incident’ happened, confessing to co-star Georgia Harrison he longer trusts Chloe.

He shared: “I didn’t trust her anymore… f*****g hell. It’s so hard. It’s one of those difficult ones.”

Georgia asked if Chloe had spoken to ‘other guys’, to which he responded: “No. It's just like, something happened and the trust went.”

As Georgia pressed why he longer trusted her and what had happened, Toby said: “I don’t trust her anymore. I think when you’re in a relationship and you don’t trust them, then it’s done and you can’t really work on trust.”

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel on Love Island Games together. Picture: Getty

Toby added: “A big incident happened.”

“She went out and she was…?” Georgia quizzed, to which Toby added: “Something like that.”

Toby is now growing close to Georgia S in the villa, rekindling the short connection they had in Love Island Games before they were booted off of the show for losing a challenge.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

