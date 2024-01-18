Love Island's Chloe Burrows Responds To Bombshell Rumours

18 January 2024, 16:22

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran
Chloe and Toby were together for a year after Love Island. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Toby Aromolaran’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows has viewers hoping she’ll join Love Island: All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Toby Aromolaran gets close to Georgia Steel on Love Island: All Stars, fans are all thinking the same thing – his ex Chloe Burrows should head in as a bombshell.

Chloe and Toby broke up in 2022 after a year of dating after meeting on Love Island series seven, a relationship fans didn’t see coming on the show but soon became one of viewers’ all-time favourites.

As Toby tries to find love for a third time – he took part in Love Island Games in 2023 – fans of the show who were rooting for the exes have been messaging Chloe asking if she’s joining All Stars as a bombshell.

And just two days in, she’d finally had enough.

Chloe Burrows denied she's going on Love Island: All Stars
Chloe Burrows denied she's going on Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Chloe Burrows/X

On Tuesday she tweeted: “Pls guys lemme enjoy my holiday, never had so many messages pmsl,” in response to a fan who asked her: “Can you stop gallivanting around Australia now and go into Love Island and ruffle a couple of feathers.”

Chloe’s been enjoying her travels with best friend Millie Court, who won Love Island in 2021 with current boyfriend Liam Reardon.

In a recent Instagram Stories upload of the duo partying with their friends, Chloe captioned it: “I don’t wanna leave!” – she's clearly having the best time miles away from all the villa drama.

Chloe and Toby ended their relationship at the end of 2022, after moving in together shortly after leaving the Love Island villa a year prior.

Toby talks about his breakup with Chloe Burrows

Toby touched on their split in a recent episode of All Stars, claiming a ‘big incident’ happened, confessing to co-star Georgia Harrison he longer trusts Chloe.

He shared: “I didn’t trust her anymore… f*****g hell. It’s so hard. It’s one of those difficult ones.”

Georgia asked if Chloe had spoken to ‘other guys’, to which he responded: “No. It's just like, something happened and the trust went.”

As Georgia pressed why he longer trusted her and what had happened, Toby said: “I don’t trust her anymore. I think when you’re in a relationship and you don’t trust them, then it’s done and you can’t really work on trust.”

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel on Love Island Games together
Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel on Love Island Games together. Picture: Getty

Toby added: “A big incident happened.”

“She went out and she was…?” Georgia quizzed, to which Toby added: “Something like that.”

Toby is now growing close to Georgia S in the villa, rekindling the short connection they had in Love Island Games before they were booted off of the show for losing a challenge.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More News

See more More News

Here's what happened with Georgia and Joshua

Love Island Exes Georgia Harrison And Joshua Ritchie – What Happened?

Ariana Grande's album is believed to be called 'Eternal Sunshine'

Why Ariana Grande’s Album Is Called ‘Eternal Sunshine’ & The Link To Jim Carrey

Roman Kemp is fronting an important mental health message

Roman Kemp Fronts Important Mental Health Message In Schools Across The UK

Stephen Bear has been released early from prison

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison’s Ex Stephen Bear Released From Jail

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi sparked rumours they'd split

Have Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Split?

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were together for a year after Love Island

Why Did Chloe Burrows And Toby Aromolaran Split & How Long Were They Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits