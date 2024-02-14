Toby Aromolaran Claims Ex-Girlfriend Cheated On Him In Shock Love Island Confession

Toby Aromolaran claimed he was cheated on by an ex. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Toby Aromolaran said he’s ‘still recovering’ from being cheated on in a previous relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Toby Aromolaran spilled about being cheated on in a past relationship during Love Island All Stars, after the Islanders were tasked with ranking the couples based on things like ‘most intelligent,’ ‘most likely to cheat’ and ‘hottest couple’ before comparing their predictions with what the public had voted.

Following a conversation with ex Arabella Chi after the Islanders were asked to rank three couples ‘most likely to cheat’ in first, second and third place, Toby was left seething saying he’d ‘never cheat’ after having it happen to him.

Viewers flocked to X, formerly Twitter, wondering whether Toby’s ex Chloe Burrows had cheated on him but Toby didn’t say which ex-girlfriend he was referring to.

After the Islanders voted for him and Georgia Steel as most likely to cheat, Toby fumed: “I don’t think I can do that to a person because I know how it hurts. The consequences are still hitting me from the actions of someone else and that hurts. I feel like now I’ll be scarred going into every other relationship. So I think cheating… I don’t think I could ever do it in my life, ever.”

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran were voted 'most likely to cheat'. Picture: ITV2

His rant came after former flame Arabella questioned how faithful he is as the Islanders deliberated who should take first place.

He told her: “I would never cheat,” to which she replied: “Really, Toby? Sorry I’ve got to say it.”

Hinting at their previous hook-up, Toby hit back: “I wasn’t with you though? So it wasn’t cheating was it?”

Josh Ritchie then chimed in: “Nobody take it to heart it’s just a vote.”

Arabella questions Toby over cheating on Love Island

Arabella said her vote was with, “Toby and G, purposefully, because of my experience with what Toby…” but she was interrupted by Josh who said: “You don’t need to give an excuse!”

It’s not known which of Toby’s ex his comments were about, having split from Chloe at the end of 2022.

Since then he’s had brief romances with Arabella and current partner Georgia S, but it’s not known who else he’s dated since his split from Chloe.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows were together for a year after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Toby and Chloe reached the final of Love Island season seven in 2021 and even moved in together afterwards. However, after a year they broke up.

Toby said a few months later he’d ‘never spoken about their breakup’ because it was ‘too difficult’. Meanwhile, Chloe appeared on Celebs Go Dating where she admitted she ‘loved that boy to death.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.