Love Island Heart Rate Challenge Results In Full As The Backlash Begins

13 February 2024, 11:15 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 12:35

Love Island couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare hit during the heart rate challenge on Love Island
Love Island couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare hit a flatline in their relationship. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

All Stars contestants took on the famous Heart Rate challenge - here's exactly what happened on last night's dramatic episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars wouldn't have been complete without the famous Heart Rate Challenge and the likes of Molly Smith, Tom Clare and Georgia Steel really felt the results of it.

Putting on their most revealing and sexiest outfits, the girls went first and pulled their best moves to impress their male other halves which included Georgia Harrison as a bunny and Jess Gale as a cow girl.

Then came the boys, with Anton Danyluk dressed up as a sherif, Toby Aromolaran as a space man and new bombshell Adam Maxted as a gladiator.

And just like always with these Love Island challenges, drama follows and with results like last night's, we can safely bet there will be some tears and tantrums to come.

Georgia Steel and Arabella Chi looking disappointed in the heart rate challenge on Love Island
Georgia Steel failed to make partner Toby's heart race the most in the famous Love Island challenge. Picture: ITV

What were the results of Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge?

Eyes were covered, suncream was everywhere and contestants were screaming so it's fair to say pulses were definitely raised across the board.

Here's the girls and who raised their heart rates the most:

Georgia Steel - Toby

Georgia Harrison - Tom

Molly Smith - Callum

Arabella Chi - Adam

Sophie Piper - Josh

Jess Gale - Callum

Here's the boys and who raised their heart rate the most:

Josh Ritchie - Sophie

Anton Danyluk - Molly

Adam Maxted - Georgia S

Toby Aromolaran - Arabella

Tom Clare - Georgia S

Callum Jones - Molly

And in the words of Georgia H: "Where do we go from here?!"

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

What happened next in Love Island's Heart Rate Challenge?

Adding extra results to the challenge, it was also revealed which couple raised each other's heart rate the most and which was the least.

Sophie and Josh, who are practically exclusive at this stage, done the best, and Molly and Tom, the least. Leaving things very awkward when you consider exes Molly and Callum raised each other's pulses the most.

Georgia S will also be slightly peeved with the results as her man Toby had his heart racing the most for ex Arabella. What happens next? We shall soon find out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Georgia Steel was shocked over the heart rate challenge results

Love Island All Stars Viewers Left Confused By Heart Rate Challenge Results

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Why Did Love Island's Jess Gale And Ched Uzor Split?

Here's a look at Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship

How Did Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Become Friends? Their Friendship Timeline

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career

Who Is Cynthia Erivo? The Wicked Actress' Age, Films, TV Shows And More

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Wicked From Cast To Release Date & Trailer

Adam Maxted was with Katie Salmon on Love Island series 2

Love Island's Adam Maxted – Ex-Girlfriends, Height And What Happened On Season 2?

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Love Island viewers are working out who was dumped from All Stars

Love Island Viewers Figure Out Who Was Dumped From All Stars

The Love Islanders have upped their fashion game in recent series

The Love Island All Stars' Link To Past Series That You Missed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits