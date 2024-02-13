Love Island Heart Rate Challenge Results In Full As The Backlash Begins

Love Island couple Molly Smith and Tom Clare hit a flatline in their relationship. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

All Stars contestants took on the famous Heart Rate challenge - here's exactly what happened on last night's dramatic episode.

Love Island All Stars wouldn't have been complete without the famous Heart Rate Challenge and the likes of Molly Smith, Tom Clare and Georgia Steel really felt the results of it.

Putting on their most revealing and sexiest outfits, the girls went first and pulled their best moves to impress their male other halves which included Georgia Harrison as a bunny and Jess Gale as a cow girl.

Then came the boys, with Anton Danyluk dressed up as a sherif, Toby Aromolaran as a space man and new bombshell Adam Maxted as a gladiator.

And just like always with these Love Island challenges, drama follows and with results like last night's, we can safely bet there will be some tears and tantrums to come.

Georgia Steel failed to make partner Toby's heart race the most in the famous Love Island challenge. Picture: ITV

What were the results of Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge?

Eyes were covered, suncream was everywhere and contestants were screaming so it's fair to say pulses were definitely raised across the board.

Here's the girls and who raised their heart rates the most:

Georgia Steel - Toby

Georgia Harrison - Tom

Molly Smith - Callum

Arabella Chi - Adam

Sophie Piper - Josh

Jess Gale - Callum

Here's the boys and who raised their heart rate the most:

Josh Ritchie - Sophie

Anton Danyluk - Molly

Adam Maxted - Georgia S

Toby Aromolaran - Arabella

Tom Clare - Georgia S

Callum Jones - Molly

And in the words of Georgia H: "Where do we go from here?!"

Heart Rate challenge results creates awkwardness for the islanders

What happened next in Love Island's Heart Rate Challenge?

Adding extra results to the challenge, it was also revealed which couple raised each other's heart rate the most and which was the least.

Sophie and Josh, who are practically exclusive at this stage, done the best, and Molly and Tom, the least. Leaving things very awkward when you consider exes Molly and Callum raised each other's pulses the most.

Georgia S will also be slightly peeved with the results as her man Toby had his heart racing the most for ex Arabella. What happens next? We shall soon find out.

