Anton Danyluk is taking part in Love Island: All Stars – how old is he, where is he from and what happened when he took part on Love Island in 2019?

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk is back on the search for love in new spin-off All Stars, alongside Hannah Elizabeth, Luis Morrison, Toby Aromolaran and more iconic contestants, five years after he first took part in the show.

Following the show, the fitness expert opened a gym but in 2023 he reportedly closed the business to move to Marbella. Alongside his fitness career he’s made a name for himself as an influencer on Instagram, raking in over one million followers thanks to his exercise videos and food advice.

The Islander was most well known for the fact his mum shaves his bum, but what else do you need to know about Anton, how old is he and what happened when he was on Love Island?

Where is Anton Danyluk from?

Anton is from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

He moved to Dubai after taking part on Love Island and had a brief time living in Marbella, but it’s thought he’s back in the UK – after All Stars that is.

How old is Love Island’s Anton?

Anton is 28 years old; his birthday is 7th September 1995. When he first took part on Love Island he was 23.

He’s back in the villa five years after he first took part in the show for a second chance at love.

Who was Anton coupled up with on Love Island?

Anton was coupled up with Belle Hassan on Love Island series five, a rollercoaster of a relationship that came to an end a few weeks after they left the villa in 2019. They reportedly split after Bella saw pictures of Anton getting close to other women in Ibiza.

While on the show they had an explosive row after Bella found out Anton had given his phone number to a shop assistant while buying groceries, a dramatic blow-up that took place at the Islanders' beach club party.

Despite their argument, Anton and Belle almost reached the final but were voted off just one day before.

Anton tries to flirt with Maya Jama on Love Island

Who has Anton Danyluk dated?

After his relationship with Belle on season five in 2019 came to an end, Anton was linked to series six’s Shaughna Phillips. The couple were spotted in Dubai together in 2021 but there wasn’t much more to the rumours other than they re-enacted a ‘coupling up’ while on holiday.

Before he headed into All Stars, Anton said he doesn’t have a strategy or game plan and instead will ‘take it day by day.’

