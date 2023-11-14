Why Did Megan Barton Hanson Leave Love Island Games?

Megan Barton Hanson had to leave Love Island Games because of a medical issue. Picture: Getty/Instagram

She’s the blonde bombshell that made a massive impression on Love Island Games, but it’s been revealed that Megan Barton Hanson was forced to leave the show. Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After arriving at the Love Island Games Villa in Fiji on day two, Megan Barton Hanson has had to leave the show because of a medical issue, according to the episode that aired on 12 November on the streaming service Peacock.

Things were just starting to get interesting for Megan in the Love Island Games villa. After entering the show and immediately kissing Liberty Poole's boyfriend, she coupled up with Steph from Love Island France, a flirtation with Love Island USA’s Kyla was starting to bubble up.

In a shock recoupling ceremony, Kyla chose Megan to couple up with, saying: "I want to couple up with this person because, coming into the villa, I feel, right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them.

"It was just easy to talk to them and felt like something I could see over time turning maybe into something. So the person that I would like to couple up with is... Megan."

Megan and Kyla were coupled up in the Love Island Games villa. Picture: Getty

Megan has always been open about her sexuality, and has dated a number of women before including Demi Sims, Chelcee Grimes and Arabella Chi, even though she faced backlash. During a chat with Kyla, said if she “helped one girl be more authentically herself, whether that’s working in the sex industry or being bisexual then it would all be worth it.”

Before she left the villa, Megan was confronted by her former Love Island flame, Eyal Booker. During a game of Snog, Marry or Pie, Eyal chose to pie his ex, but not before doing a bit of flirting first. Megan later said she wished Eyal had kissed her instead.

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

But Megan’s departure means that neither relationships can be explored further - on screen at least.

Narrator Iain Stirling explained that Megan had to leave, but didn’t go into details. Kyla was visibly sad about the sudden end of her budding romance. She said: "I feel like I'm in shock. I thought she was going to walk in tonight and be like whatever..."

Earlier in the show, Kyla was visibly pumped to be coupled up with Megan, telling her she felt like she had "just won the lottery."

Why did Megan Barton Hanson leave Love Island Games?

Megan has had to leave Love Island Games because of a medical issue, according to the episode that aired on 12th November. While narrator Iain Stirling didn't go into detail about Megan's exit, Kyra, who Megan growing close to, mentioned Megan had been feeling unwell.

Though Megan hasn't addressed why she had to leave the show, she herself has been open about her health issues on social media. In September she told her followers she had been suffering from pelvic inflammatory disease, also known as PID. She wrote: “I've not had pain/fever quite like it the last 5 days have been hell.”

PID is an infection of the female reproductive system which includes the womb, fallopian tubes and ovaries and can cause intense pain, fever or vomiting.

Megan first appeared on our screens during the 2018 season of Love Island where she eventually came third with her partner at the time, Wes Nelson. Megan caused controversy in the villa as Wes was already in a relationship – and seemingly happy – with Laura Anderson at the time.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.