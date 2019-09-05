Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes

Megan Barton Hanson has found love again! Picture: instagram

Megan Barton Hanson has got a new girlfriend.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson has found love again.

The model began the year in a relationship with Wes Nelson but the pair called time on their romance shortly after she accused him of being unfaithful with his Dancing On Ice partner.

She was then linked to footballer Jayden Gibbs, but it wasn’t meant to be and she ended up signing up to Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find love again.

The 25-year-old began a romance with TOWIE star Demi Sims while filming the E4 dating show but that wasn’t meant to be either.

However, she’s now fallen for singer Chelcee Grimes and the pair are set to make their relationship public on Thursday night when Chelcee’s new music video drops, as Megan stars in it.

The pair met just days after Megan wrapped up filming for Celebs Go Dating so, understandably, the news hasn’t gone down well with Demi.

She told a tabloid: "This girl DM'd Megan out the blue. Now she's with her. She had been liking her photos. They both hurt me by going behind my back.

"I have known the girl for years. She's one of my best mate's ex-girlfriends.

"She asked me to go for a drink two weeks before she started messaging Megan."

So.much.drama!

