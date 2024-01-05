The Ex Islander And TOWIE Star Signed Up For Love Island All Stars

Elma Pazar is apparently heading into Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Elma Pazar/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

A Love Islander who’s also known for her TOWIE days is set for Love Island: All Stars – Elma Pazar.

Elma Pazar, 30, is the latest name rumoured to be heading into Love Island: All Stars nearly five years after she first gave the dating show a go on the same series as Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

After Love Island she joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2022 and is a regular on the reality series.

However she could soon be joining rumoured names like Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison and Michael Griffiths in South Africa on the new Love Island: All stars cast as former Islanders return for another shot at love.

A source told the tabloids: “Elma is in talks to go into All Stars at some point - her years on Towie mean she's great TV and she didn't really get a fair chance at finding love when she was in the villa the first time round."

Elma Pazar is rumoured to be joining Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Getty

Elma was a bombshell on Love Island series five, arriving alongside Maura Higgins but her journey in the villa was cut short when she was voted out by the public when it came to choosing between her, Anton Danyluk, Lucie Dolan and Joe Garratt.

She was in the villa for just six days, coupled with Scottish Islander Anton.

Elma joined the cast of TOWIE in 2022 and has had an on-off romance with Diags over the years. However, things have never worked out for the pair which is no doubt why she’s apparently giving Love Island: All Stars a go.

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday 15th January, with Maya Jama of course returning as its host.

No names have been confirmed just yet but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from going into overdrive.

Olivia Hawkins from last year’s winter series is one name in the mix, as well as Georgia Harrison from series five, Michael Griffiths from series four and Chloe Burrows from series seven.

