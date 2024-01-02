Who Is Maura Higgins’ Boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton?

2 January 2024, 15:35

Maura Higgins is dating a stuntman
Maura Higgins is dating a stuntman. Picture: Getty/Maura Higgins/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island icon Maura Higgins is dating Bobby Holland Hanton, but who is the lucky guy?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins confirmed on Instagram in an end-of-year post that she’s loved up with a new boyfriend, sharing a snippet of herself being spun around on the beach on a luxurious holiday.

“2023 was a special one,” the Love Island star captioned her highlights reel.

It was reported at the end of last year that Maura was dating someone new, Bobby Holland Hanton, but who is her boyfriend? Here’s what you need to know.

Maura Higgins shares 2023 highlights

Who is Maura Higgins dating?

Maura, 33, is dating Bobby Holland Hanton, 39, a stuntman who’s worked on some huge Hollywood films.

She confirmed she was in a new relationship when she appeared on The Late Late Show before Christmas. She told host Patrick Kielty on RTE One: “I am no more single. Very happy relationship.”

The former Islander also confirmed her new man was sat metres away in the audience, to which the presenter said he was a “good looking devil”, with Maura responding: “Oh he is.”

Stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton at the 50th Anniversary Stuntmens Gala Honoring Harrison Ford in 2011
Stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton at the 50th Anniversary Stuntmens Gala Honoring Harrison Ford in 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is Maura Higgins’ boyfriend?

Maura’s new boyfriend is Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt double who’s worked on a variety of films, including many as Chris Hemsworth’s stand-in, from Thor to Extraction 1 and 2. The men are now close friends off-set too.

He’s also been involved in The Batman, some of the Harry Potter movies, Inception, Green Lantern and Quantum of Solace.

Bobby started gymnastics at four years old, competing internationally until he was 17, and became a semi-professional footballer at 19. He then spent four years training to become a stuntman and since then has performed in 50 full feature movies.

Maura Higgins confirmed she's dating someone new
Maura Higgins confirmed she's dating someone new. Picture: Getty

How long has Maura been with Bobby Holland Hanton?

Maura and Bobby were first pictured together in May 2023, leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London together. He joined her in August for her trip to the States to host Love Island USA, during which they were spotted on a romantic date.

He also joined her in Fiji in September while she hosted the behind-the-scenes action of Love Island Games on social media, sharing similar beach-side pictures and sunset views at the time.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi is dating Olivia Jade (R)

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Taylor Swift is apparently dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's Dating History And Ex-Boyfriends – From Joe Alwyn To Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift

Glen Powell says he found it 'hard' to lean into his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You's Glen Powell Reveals Secret Of Off-Screen Chemistry With Sydney Sweeney

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Ice Spice Rumours

Features

All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s New Movie ‘Anyone But You’: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Saltburn Cast

The Saltburn Cast In Full And Where You Recognise Them From

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits