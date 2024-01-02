Who Is Maura Higgins’ Boyfriend Bobby Holland Hanton?

Maura Higgins is dating a stuntman. Picture: Getty/Maura Higgins/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island icon Maura Higgins is dating Bobby Holland Hanton, but who is the lucky guy?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maura Higgins confirmed on Instagram in an end-of-year post that she’s loved up with a new boyfriend, sharing a snippet of herself being spun around on the beach on a luxurious holiday.

“2023 was a special one,” the Love Island star captioned her highlights reel.

It was reported at the end of last year that Maura was dating someone new, Bobby Holland Hanton, but who is her boyfriend? Here’s what you need to know.

Maura Higgins shares 2023 highlights

Who is Maura Higgins dating?

Maura, 33, is dating Bobby Holland Hanton, 39, a stuntman who’s worked on some huge Hollywood films.

She confirmed she was in a new relationship when she appeared on The Late Late Show before Christmas. She told host Patrick Kielty on RTE One: “I am no more single. Very happy relationship.”

The former Islander also confirmed her new man was sat metres away in the audience, to which the presenter said he was a “good looking devil”, with Maura responding: “Oh he is.”

Stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton at the 50th Anniversary Stuntmens Gala Honoring Harrison Ford in 2011. Picture: Getty

Who is Maura Higgins’ boyfriend?

Maura’s new boyfriend is Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt double who’s worked on a variety of films, including many as Chris Hemsworth’s stand-in, from Thor to Extraction 1 and 2. The men are now close friends off-set too.

He’s also been involved in The Batman, some of the Harry Potter movies, Inception, Green Lantern and Quantum of Solace.

Bobby started gymnastics at four years old, competing internationally until he was 17, and became a semi-professional footballer at 19. He then spent four years training to become a stuntman and since then has performed in 50 full feature movies.

Maura Higgins confirmed she's dating someone new. Picture: Getty

How long has Maura been with Bobby Holland Hanton?

Maura and Bobby were first pictured together in May 2023, leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London together. He joined her in August for her trip to the States to host Love Island USA, during which they were spotted on a romantic date.

He also joined her in Fiji in September while she hosted the behind-the-scenes action of Love Island Games on social media, sharing similar beach-side pictures and sunset views at the time.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.