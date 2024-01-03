Love Island Series 7 Star Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

3 January 2024, 11:17

Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first baby
Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: ITV/Rachel Fini/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2021 contestant Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first baby!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Finni, who joined Love Island series seven as a bombshell, has announced she’s expecting her first baby!

The Islander joins the likes of Molly-Mae Hague, Laura Anderson, Dani Dyer, Theo Campbell and Olivia and Alex Bowen in becoming a parent after Love Island.

Taking to Instagram to announce her happy news, Rachel shared a short video of her growing stomach as her unborn baby wriggled around, with a picture of her baby bump as the cover photo.

Her announcement post was her first Instagram upload since August 2023.

Rachel Finni was on Love Island in 2021 for series seven
Rachel Finni was on Love Island in 2021 for series seven. Picture: Getty

Rachel is now 32 years old and has seemingly found her happy ending after leaving Love Island single in 2021.

She took part in the show alongside winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Faye Winter and now-ex Teddy Soares, Lucinda Stafford and Sharon Gaffka.

The luxury travel specialist entered as a bombshell and had to choose between Brad McClellan and Chuggs, leaving the single boy – Chuggs – packing his bags. However, Brad broke things off just days later.

Brad then grew close to Lucinda but it was another connection that wasn’t to last.

Love Island star Rachel Finni announces pregnancy

Outside of the villa, Rachel returned to work in luxury travel and also works as an Instagram influencer after building a following of over 82k.

Some fellow Islanders were quick to send their congratulations after she revealed her baby news, with Michael Boating from series six in 2020 leaving a red heart while Summer Botwe wrote: “Oh my love, congratulations.”

Kaz Kwami from Rachel’s series wrote: “You are going to be the best mum ever ever everrrr!”

Rachel Finni is about to become a mum
Rachel Finni is about to become a mum. Picture: ITV

Eve Zapico, who also took part in the 2020 series in South Africa, wrote: “Oh my goodness. Congratulations! I’m so happy!”

Love Island returns soon in the form of Love Island: All Stars, in which some iconic ex Islanders will head back to the villa for another chance at love.

