Wes Nelson 'Laughs' At Ex Megan Barton Hanson On Holiday With Love Island Girlfriend Arabella Chi

Wes Nelson 'laughs' at ex Megan whilst on holiday with new girlfriend, Arabella Chi. Picture: Instagram/ @wes.nelson/ @meganbartonhanson_

Wes Nelson is taking some subtle shots at his ex Megan Barton Hanson whilst holidaying with his new Love Island squeeze, Arabella Chi.

Wes Nelson has jetted out to Ibiza with new flame and 2019 Love Island contestant, Arabella Chi, and has been engaging in some shady Instagram comments about his ex, Megan Barton-Hanson during his vay-cay.

The stars have been spending a romantic trip in Ibiza on the beach and partying at night, posting a sizzling snap of them both by the water, with Wes captioning the picture with Arabella, "Sugar n’ spice err’ting nice."

One user wrote underneath the snap, "You've won a trophy, Wesley", the reality star wrote "trust", but things took a turn for the salty when another commented "Megan punching the wall", and he replied with crying laughing emojis.

Wes Nelson 'laughs' along with people who label Megan Barton Hanson 'bitter' after split. Picture: Instagram @Wes.Nelson

Megan and Wes split back in January during his stint on Dancing On Ice, and haven't been on good terms ever since, with Megan revealing their relationship came to an end when she discovered he'd been messaging another Love Islander.

She said: "I thought we had this future like he spoke to me about kids and marriage and it came on the radio that he was sexting another Love Island contestant."

She is currently starring on E4's Celebs Go Dating, and found herself in a public on/off romance with TOWIE star Demi Sims, where as Wes started dating Arabella when she was dumped from Love Island after a short-lived stint on the show and have been pictured looking loved up all summer.

His shady comment could be a reaction from Megan referring to him as a 'budget Chris Brown' on the dating show, and it is the latest dig between the two exes, proving that there could still be more bad blood between them to come.

