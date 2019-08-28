Tommy Fury Is Charging £30 For A Meet & Greet As Molly-Mae Hague Charges Way Less

Tommy Fury charges a huge amount for meet and greets with Love Island fans. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is charging an eye watering amount for meet and greets with fans- where as Molly-Mae Hague's is way cheaper.

Love Island's Tommy Fury is raking it in after finding fame on the show and is charging £30 for a meet and greet with fans, whilst it's being reported his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague is charging just £4.

Tommy Fury records screaming fans at a meet and greet. Picture: Tommy Fury/ Instagram

At a recent PA in a shopping centre in Blackpool, fans reportedly had the option of paying £15 for a photo of the star, or £30 for a picture with him during a meet and greet.

We also previously reported that Tommy had been charging the top tier fee of £10,000 for a personal appearance, and it looks like we may now have a clue where all the money is being made!

He is reportedly set to earn over £100,000 by the end of the year, with Molly-Mae already surpassing the amount.

Molly-Mae, on the other hand, was reportedly holding a PA at a separate club in Perth, where fans only had to £4 for a meet and greet AND selfie with the star.

However, she is hardly lacking in funds as she's signed a whopping £500,00 deal with clothing line Pretty Little Thing, the highest business deal of any islander this year, and has recently returned from a trip to LA with the fashion brand.

She also hit the headlines for taking a private jet to an under 18s club night in Ireland, where tickets night cost £18.

