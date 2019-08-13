The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party

13 August 2019

Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances
Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague @curtispritchard12

Islanders are able to charge up to ten grand to turn up to someone's birthday party.

The Love Island cast are wasting no time in cashing in on their new found fame, as its being reported that some of the islanders are charging £10,000 for a personal appearance and spend a couple of hours taking selfies with fans, according to this tabloid.

When their agents were contacted, they were told Tommy Fury charges 10k, as does Curtis Pritchard- who also requests a hotel and car, if he has to go too far out of his way.

Even Michael Griffiths, who was dumped from the island some time before the final, charges £2,500 for an hour of his time and Sherif Lanre who was removed from the show for his 'prank' gone wrong within the first ten days charges a whopping £5,000.

The news comes just days after it emerged that Molly-Mae had 'taken a private jet' to an under 18's club night, Blazers, in the West of Ireland, where tickets were priced at £18.

Apparently, Maura Higgins's reps said she was fully booked, and winners Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill's didn't give out a figure, although as champs they'll have plenty of lucrative deals coming their way.

As well as raking it in from PA's, the islanders, even if they weren't on the show for long, have been enjoying free trips to Ibiza on behalf of a brand and been gifted a whole lot of swag from their new found fame.

However, from the looks of the islanders social media accounts, people are turning out in their thousands to snap a selfie with this year's bunch- so we're not entirely surprised their reps are cashing in on the PA's!

Anton Danyluk recently uploaded a video of him with 1500 screaming fans, and we're sure he's being paid handsomely for his time.

Anton Dayluk meeting fans
Anton Dayluk meeting fans. Picture: Instagram @Anton_danyluk

