Love Island Games: Megan Barton-Hanson KISSES Liberty Poole's Partner In Fiery Arrival

Megan makes a fiery Love Island Games arrival! Picture: Peacock

On episode 2 of Love Island Games Megan Barton-Hanson entered the villa as a bombshell and passionately kissed Liberty Poole's partner - right in front her her!

Love Island Games episode 2 kicked-off in the most shocking fashion! Love Island season 4 bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson powered into the Love Island Games villa as a bombshell once again alongside USA Love Island season 2 runner up Johnny Middlebrooks.

Wasting no time to get the fire started, we saw Megan straddle Liberty Poole's partner Callum Hole, while Liberty was sat right next to them!

The two new bombshells were tasked with kissing the islanders they found most attractive, the catch was that all the islanders were blindfolded so they wouldn't catch a glimpse of who the bombshell was.

Nonetheless, with the entrance Megan made sat right next to her partner Callum, Liberty KNEW he was being pecked!

Megan Barton-Hanson entered Love Island Games as a bombshell. Picture: Peacock

Megan and Johnny are Love Island Games bombshells! Picture: Vince Valitutti/Peacock/ITV

Despite not being able to see, Liberty's mouth dropped open as she heard Megan kiss Callum sat next to her.

In their post snog debrief Liberty asked her partner, Welsh-boy Callum, if he liked the kiss.

"She jumped on top of me, like I was there and she sat on top of me," he said demonstrating with a victim villa cushion.

"Straddled!" Liberty exclaimed.

"Yeah she straddled me," Callum confirmed.

Unknowing that the woman in question was Megan, Liberty said: "She meant business, she wasn't there to mess about."

Love Island Games: Megan is seen straddling Callum! Picture: Vince Valitutti/Peacock/ITV

Callum Hole was kissed by Megan Barton-Hanson on Love Island Games. Picture: Getty

By Megan kissing Liberty's partner she left Liberty vulnerable to being selected for a duel.

Lucky for Liberty, Megan picked the other islander she kissed, French model Steph Blackos who is from season 2 of Love Island France.

Megan's identity was revealed at the setting for the duel and the islanders were awestruck, with UK heart-throb Jack Fowler in full support of her arrival.

Jack beamed: "If there was ever a bombshell to have in Love Island Games, Megan is the one."

Megan went head-to-head with Steph's partner, 4ft 11 Aussie Jessica Losurdo, and won leaving Jess single.

