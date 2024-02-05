Shaughna Phillips Responds To Georgia Steel Dragging Her Into Love Island Row

5 February 2024, 13:28

Shaughna Phillips responded after being dragged into Georgia Steel's All Stars drama
Shaughna Phillips responded after being dragged into Georgia Steel's All Stars drama. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Georgia Steel is at the centre of all the Love Island: All Stars drama in recent episodes, and no Islander went left unscathed – even ex contestant Shaughna Phillips.

The Love Island: All Stars contestants were treated to the PDA Awards on Sunday night and Georgia Steel was at the forefront of all the fallouts, as Callum Jones called it ‘the Georgia show’.

And as they exchanged digs, Georgia even dragged in innocent bystander Shaughna Phillips, who was coupled up with Callum on series six for a short time before he met Molly Smith.

Georgia is stuck between Toby Aromolaran, who she has a past with, and Callum, who she’s been growing close to in recent weeks and the love triangle is causing rows left, right and centre.

Before having to decide between the boys she was also getting to know Tom Clare, who’s now coupled with Molly, and during an episode last week she told the girls she ‘couldn’t see herself having sex with Callum’, something which came back to bite her at the PDA Awards, which replaced Movie Night for this series.

Shaughna Phillips was on Love Island series six with Callum Jones
Shaughna Phillips was on Love Island series six with Callum Jones. Picture: Getty

As Georgia’s secret conversations were aired to the villa, she became embroiled in a row with Callum and his ex Molly. Callum even said: “I thought you was a loyal babe.”

But it was Georgia bringing up Callum’s former partner Shaughna who he was coupled up with on Love Island series six all the way back in 2020 that sent the Islanders – and viewers.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are keeping the Islanders on their toes
Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are keeping the Islanders on their toes. Picture: ITV2

"No one is perfect and you learn from your mistakes," she said before bringing up Shaughna. "You brought Shaughna back from Casa Amor and hurt Shaughna!" she declared.

Molly then burst into tears as she raged: “But we've had a three-and-a-half year relationship since.”

Toby shocks the islanders with recoupling speech

“Kaz’s reaction to Georgia mentioning Shaughna has SENT ME,” one person wrote on X, as another said: “Not Georgia bringing up Shaughna now the lengths this girl will go to.”

“Why tf did Georgia bring up Callum Molly and Shaughna’s Casa Amor this girl is crazy,” commented another.

A fourth viewer said: “Georgia bringing up Shaughna from 5 years ago is another level of delusion?”

Callum was coupled up with Shaughna for a short time on series six, before he went to Casa Amor and met Molly who he went on to be in a relationship with for three and half years and who he’s now in the All Stars villa with.

Shaughna’s worlds away from the Love Island life now, with a baby girl called Lucia who she shares with ex-boyfriend Billy Webb.

In response to being dragged into the conversation Shaughna shared a meme from the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion questioning why she was being dragged into an argument.

“Now why am I in it? I get thrown into stuff, I ain’t even done nothing.” Nene Leakes said in the snippet. Shaughna shared the clip alongside the shrugging emoji.

Her followers were quick to comment on her response, calling it 'iconic'.

