Love Island Viewers Convinced They Know Who Callum Jones Picks

16 January 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 16:23

Love Island All Stars has brought back together Molly and Callum
Love Island All Stars has brought back together Molly and Callum. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Callum Jones and ex-girlfriend Molly Smith have been reunited in the Love Island villa but will he pick her to couple up with?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars did not disappoint on opening night with ex-couple Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish back together, awkward tensions between former cast mates and of course, the shock bombshell that was Callum Jones.

And it didn't end there as not only was Callum a surprise, but his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith coming in alongside him was also a Love Island TV moment we won't forget.

Having only just split in September 2023, after around three years together, it looks like things could get very awkward between the former couple.

And it's already off to a tense start as Callum was left with the decision to steal a girl from the original cast line up, or partner with his ex-girlfriend, with viewers left convinced they know who he will pick.

Love Island All Stars Molly and Callum standing next to one another
Love Island All Stars viewers were shocked at the arrival of two new bombshells. Picture: ITV

Expressing their views on X (formerly known as Twitter), one invested fan said: "Ngl if I was Callum I would pick someone else and play the game, cos as soon as two exes are together they’ll know they are about to be booted out #LoveIsland."

Agreeing that he should pick another islander, someone tweeted: "#LoveIsland laughing so much, Callum was buzzing with being newly single and then Molly come in, it’s obvious he isn’t going to pick her."

"I don't think Callum will pick is ex and I don't blame him. Maybe "loyal" Georgia?" said another.

However, despite many agreeing that he will pick one of the girls already coupled up, some viewers can't help but hope they will rekindle their romance.

Love Island All Stars girls standing in a line
Love Island's Callum can also pick from the original line up. Picture: ITV

Hoping they give it another go, one fan tweeted: "So what do you think Callum is going to do? Lol. I think he should just pick Molly."

Also convinced he should go back to his ex, another added: "That Love Island UK was a plot twist, Callum better pick Molly #LoveIsland."

Molly and Callum reportedly split at the end of last summer after she was ready to take the next step in their relationship and he wasn't. They shared a four-bedroom home together and two dogs who they split custody of.

Watch Love Island tonight, ITVX at 9pm.

