Love Island’s Georgia Harrison’s Ex Stephen Bear Released From Jail

17 January 2024, 13:54

Stephen Bear has been released early from prison
Stephen Bear has been released early from prison. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Stephen Bear has been released from jail after serving just half of his sentence for revenge porn against Georgia Harrison.

Love Island: All Stars contestant Georgia Harrison’s ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was released early from jail on 17th January after serving just over half of his sentence.

Bear was jailed at the start of last year after he was found guilty of sharing a sex tape with Georgia without her knowledge and permission.

After being handed a 21-month sentence last March, on 17th January 2024 he was allowed to leave early.

During his sentence, Bear was given a restraining order and told not to contact Georgia for five years. He also must keep the authorities informed of his whereabouts for a decade.

Stephen Bear's prison sentence was ended early on 17th January
Stephen Bear's prison sentence was ended early on 17th January. Picture: Getty

The former reality star has reportedly vowed to avoid social media and plans to start a fresh, no longer selling x-rated content on OnlyFans and posting them on X.

Bear was pictured leaving prison on Wednesday, looking worlds away from his former self after growing a beard and growing his hair out.

Georgia’s court case against him at the end of 2022 and into 2023 was a high profile case which came to light following a two-and-a-half-year battle on her part to seek justice for her ex’s actions.

Georgia Harrison's case against ex Stephen Bear was a high-profile court case
Georgia Harrison's case against ex Stephen Bear was a high-profile court case. Picture: Getty

The traumatic situation saw her mental and physical health suffer, a process she documented in an ITV documentary once Bear was jailed.

Since then, she’s been campaigning for stricter rules around the consequences of revenge porn. She lobbied Parliament to introduce legislation against using sexual images as a weapon, leading to the online safety bill being amended to make prosecution easier.

Sharing of intimate images without consent now carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment.

