Stephen Bear Jailed For 21 Months For Revenge Porn Against Georgia Harrison
3 March 2023, 14:28 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 16:35
Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of himself and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison having sex.
Stephen Bear, 32, has been jailed for 21 months after he was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.
The reality TV star, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach, shared CCTV footage of himself and ex-partner, Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 28, to OnlyFans without her consent.
The judge told Bear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 3rd March he had caused Georgia ‘extensive humiliation and embarrassment' as he was issued his sentencing.
Georgia Harrison Speaks Out After Ex Stephen Bear Found Guilty Of ‘Revenge Porn’
Georgia said she’d ‘been through absolute hell’ since 2020.
Bear was given a restraining order to not contact her for five years.
As he was led down to the cells he apparently raised a hand to the court and said: “Have a good evening. Enjoy the weekend everyone.”
In a statement outside of court, the former Love Islander said she hopes the case acts as a ‘clear message’ to those thinking of committing a similar crime.
She said: “I'm happy and relieved that this matter is finally over. Today's sentence is a vindication of what I have been put through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously.”
"I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets in waving my anonymity. I hope that this puts off anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone else who has been victim of it, it gives them some sort of justice.
"Thank you so much for all your support."
Georgia said during the sentencing that when Bear showed her the footage of them having sex, she told him to ‘never send it’ to anyone and made it clear how upset she’d be if he did, the prosecutor recalled.
Bear was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.