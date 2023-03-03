Stephen Bear Jailed For 21 Months For Revenge Porn Against Georgia Harrison

Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of himself and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison having sex.

Stephen Bear, 32, has been jailed for 21 months after he was found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films in December.

The reality TV star, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach, shared CCTV footage of himself and ex-partner, Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 28, to OnlyFans without her consent.

The judge told Bear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday 3rd March he had caused Georgia ‘extensive humiliation and embarrassment' as he was issued his sentencing.

Georgia said she’d ‘been through absolute hell’ since 2020.

Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months after being found guilty of revenge porn offences. Picture: Getty

Georgia Harrison makes a statement to the press outside Chelmsford Magistrates Court after Stephen Bear is sentenced to 21 months in prison. Picture: Getty

Bear was given a restraining order to not contact her for five years.

As he was led down to the cells he apparently raised a hand to the court and said: “Have a good evening. Enjoy the weekend everyone.”

In a statement outside of court, the former Love Islander said she hopes the case acts as a ‘clear message’ to those thinking of committing a similar crime.

She said: “I'm happy and relieved that this matter is finally over. Today's sentence is a vindication of what I have been put through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously.”

Georgia Harrison said she hopes the case sends a message that revenge porn offences are taken seriously. Picture: Getty

Georgia Harrison (centre) and Stephen Bear (R) starred on an MTV series together. Picture: Getty

"I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets in waving my anonymity. I hope that this puts off anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone else who has been victim of it, it gives them some sort of justice.

"Thank you so much for all your support."

Georgia said during the sentencing that when Bear showed her the footage of them having sex, she told him to ‘never send it’ to anyone and made it clear how upset she’d be if he did, the prosecutor recalled.

Bear was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years.

