Georgia Harrison Speaks Out After Ex Stephen Bear Found Guilty Of ‘Revenge Porn’

Georgia Harrison shared a statement after ex Stephen Bear was found guilty of revenge porn. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram / Alamy

Georgia Harrison posted a statement following the news her ex Stephen Bear was found guilty of sharing revenge porn against her.

Georgia Harrison, 28, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after Stephen Bear was found guilty of sex tape offences.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016 winner Bear, 32, was accused of voyeurism, and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films - and was found guilty on all three charges after sharing CCTV footage of himself and Georgia having sex at his home in 2020.

Hours after the verdict was confirmed, Georgia, who has appeared on TOWIE and Love Island took to Instagram Stories to share a statement after the case came to an end the day after her birthday.

She said: “I’m so grateful for everyone’s support and beautiful messages. Having a well needed night in the present moment with my boyfriend to celebrate my birthday but can’t put into words the gratitude for you all and relief I’m feeling right now. Trust the universe.”

Georgia Harrison attends the trial of Stephen Bear at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Getty

Georgia Harrison thanked fans for their support after Stephen Bear's verdict. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Earlier on in the day she shared a statement via Essex Police, calling the last two years ‘absolute hell’.

"Bear's behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted," she said.

Stephen Bear was found guilty of sex tape offences. Picture: Getty

"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

Bear will return to court in the new year for sentencing. Bear and Georgia dated on and off for nearly two years after meeting in 2018 on MTV series The Challenge.

