Stephen Bear Found Guilty Of ‘Revenge Porn’ Against Georgia Harrison

13 December 2022, 17:48 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 17:53

Stephen Bear has been found guilty of 'revenge porn'
Stephen Bear has been found guilty of 'revenge porn'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of uploading CCTV footage of himself and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison having sex.

Stephen Bear, 32, shared a video of himself and The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison, 27, having sex and uploaded it to OnlyFans.

He denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and later appeared in Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo of Us, was found guilty of all charges.

I’m A Celebrity Fans React To Clip Of Matt Hancock Serenading Girlfriend Gina

The jury reached unanimous verdicts on disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress, while the count of voyeurism received a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Stephen Bear leaving his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court
Stephen Bear leaving his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Getty
Georgia Harrison was filmed without her knowledge
Georgia Harrison was filmed without her knowledge. Picture: Getty

Chelmsford Crown Court heard during the trial the reality stars were recorded on CCTV in his garden in August 2020.

Georgia said she did not know they were being filmed, while Bear maintained he had no knowledge of who uploaded the video to his site.

The jury convicted him after eight and a half hours of deliberations.

Bear and Georgia dated on and off for nearly two years after meeting in 2018 on MTV series The Challenge.

On Tuesday Georgia issued a statement via Essex Police after the verdict, saying she hopes that by her taking a stand others who have fallen victim to revenge porn will seek justice.

Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear (R) dated for almost two years
Georgia Harrison (centre) and Stephen Bear (R) dated on and off for two years. Picture: Getty

"Bear's behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted," she said.

"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

Bear is due to return to court in the New Year for sentencing.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Adele's son?

Adele's Son: All The Details On His Name, Age & His Feature Song On '30'

We can't stop watching the Wednesday bloopers

WATCH: Jenna Ortega's Bloopers Are Giving Us Our Wednesday Fix

How much money does Mariah Carey earn?

How Much Money Does Mariah Carey Earn From 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'?

Inside Jack Harlow's dating history and who he's dating in 2022

Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Exclusive
Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry

Perrie Edwards and her son Axel have been enjoying the snow!

Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Builds A Snowman As He Enjoys Snow For The First Time

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star