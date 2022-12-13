Stephen Bear Found Guilty Of ‘Revenge Porn’ Against Georgia Harrison

Stephen Bear has been found guilty of 'revenge porn'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Ex On The Beach star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of uploading CCTV footage of himself and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison having sex.

Stephen Bear, 32, shared a video of himself and The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison, 27, having sex and uploaded it to OnlyFans.

He denied voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and later appeared in Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo of Us, was found guilty of all charges.

The jury reached unanimous verdicts on disclosing private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress, while the count of voyeurism received a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Stephen Bear leaving his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Getty

Georgia Harrison was filmed without her knowledge. Picture: Getty

Chelmsford Crown Court heard during the trial the reality stars were recorded on CCTV in his garden in August 2020.

Georgia said she did not know they were being filmed, while Bear maintained he had no knowledge of who uploaded the video to his site.

The jury convicted him after eight and a half hours of deliberations.

Bear and Georgia dated on and off for nearly two years after meeting in 2018 on MTV series The Challenge.

On Tuesday Georgia issued a statement via Essex Police after the verdict, saying she hopes that by her taking a stand others who have fallen victim to revenge porn will seek justice.

Georgia Harrison (centre) and Stephen Bear (R) dated on and off for two years. Picture: Getty

"Bear's behaviour was completely unacceptable and those who choose to commit such crimes should and will be prosecuted," she said.

"I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

"I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal."

Bear is due to return to court in the New Year for sentencing.

