Georgia Harrison Shares Shocking Voice Notes From Stephen Bear Denying Revenge Porn Involvement

21 March 2023, 12:50

By Kathryn Knight

Georgia Harrison has been bravely sharing the full extent of what happened to her when Stephen Bear uploaded a video of them having sex without her consent.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 28, has shared the shocking voice notes sent to her by ex Stephen Bear, 32, after she told him she knew he’d uploaded their private video to the internet.

Bear uploaded a video of them having sex in his garden without Georgia’s consent and after she discovered it she went straight to the police.

Earlier this year Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison after being found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Where To Watch Georgia Harrison's Documentary On Revenge Porn

In her ITV2 documentary which aired on 20th March Georgia shared the voice notes Bear sent her before the case went to court, in which he denies any wrongdoing and accuses Georgia of ‘making up full blown lies’ and ‘attention-seeking’.

Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on 3rd March 2023
Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on 3rd March 2023. Picture: Getty
Georgia Harrison has shared the full extent of what happened after Bear uploaded their private video without her consent
Georgia Harrison has shared the full extent of what happened after Bear uploaded their private video without her consent. Picture: Getty

In one voice note, he said: "Trolls man, like what the f**k are you going on about? My DMs are flooded with everyone going apparently I've filmed you and sent it.

"So then I've gone on your story and you've actually written some f**king essays and essays, painting me out as someone I'm not. That's not fair. You shouldn't be doing that. Especially since I haven't f**king sent anything I ever would."

Georgia responded: “I've got evidence to prove it and you know what you have done so don't act dumb."

He fumed: “What do you mean what have I done? What the f**k have I apparently done? I've done nothing. It's like you're just attention seeking or something."

Georgia Harrison opened up about the past few years in an ITV2 documentary
Georgia Harrison opened up about the past few years in an ITV2 documentary. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Speaking to the camera in the documentary, Georgia said as she replayed the messages: "He was just trying to manipulate me to feel sorry for him which in the past has worked."

In another voice message, Bear added: "I don't do stuff like that, that's next level s**t. That can just ruin people's lives.

"You just don't think before you do anything. That's really not fair."

Georgia replied saying she had the evidence to prove he’d shared the video, responding: "I've spoken to multiple boys you've shown and I've got people who have it who have sent me screenshots,” before adding: "I'm getting you knicked (sic)."

Bear seemed unfazed, telling Georgia: "Have a bit of fun, show off to all your friends but when the dust settles, you'll look like such an idiot for making up full blown lies."

Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear (R) met in 2018 before they began dating
Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear (R) met in 2018 before they began dating. Picture: Alamy

Georgia hit back: "Wicked we'll discuss it in court. Because you know what you've done".

Bear ended his rant with: "God, you've actually lost the plot. F**king hell!"

She then warned: “You’re going to go to prison for this Bear.”

Bear was jailed on 3rd March at Chelmsford Crown Court, where the judge told him he had caused Georgia ‘extensive humiliation and embarrassment' as he was issued his sentencing.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' Seoul concert saw a string of familiar faces in the crowd

Harry Styles Connected K-Pop Royalty At His Love On Tour Show From BTS To Blackpink

Amber Davies met Kim Kardashian

Amber Davies Has Regrets After Meeting Kim Kardashian

Zendaya was seen wearing a ring engraved with boyfriend Tom Holland's initials

Zendaya’s Been Wearing A Pretty Special Ring From Boyfriend Tom Holland

Love Island's Kai finally reunited with the real Kim after Casa Amor blunder

Love Island’s Kai And Sanam Reunite With The Real Kim After He Mistook Casa Amor Bombshell For Old Friend

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

Is Taylor playing Glastonbury?

Is Taylor Swift Doing Glastonbury?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star