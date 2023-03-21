Georgia Harrison Shares Shocking Voice Notes From Stephen Bear Denying Revenge Porn Involvement

By Kathryn Knight

Georgia Harrison has been bravely sharing the full extent of what happened to her when Stephen Bear uploaded a video of them having sex without her consent.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 28, has shared the shocking voice notes sent to her by ex Stephen Bear, 32, after she told him she knew he’d uploaded their private video to the internet.

Bear uploaded a video of them having sex in his garden without Georgia’s consent and after she discovered it she went straight to the police.

Earlier this year Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison after being found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Where To Watch Georgia Harrison's Documentary On Revenge Porn

In her ITV2 documentary which aired on 20th March Georgia shared the voice notes Bear sent her before the case went to court, in which he denies any wrongdoing and accuses Georgia of ‘making up full blown lies’ and ‘attention-seeking’.

Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison on 3rd March 2023. Picture: Getty

Georgia Harrison has shared the full extent of what happened after Bear uploaded their private video without her consent. Picture: Getty

In one voice note, he said: "Trolls man, like what the f**k are you going on about? My DMs are flooded with everyone going apparently I've filmed you and sent it.

"So then I've gone on your story and you've actually written some f**king essays and essays, painting me out as someone I'm not. That's not fair. You shouldn't be doing that. Especially since I haven't f**king sent anything I ever would."

Georgia responded: “I've got evidence to prove it and you know what you have done so don't act dumb."

He fumed: “What do you mean what have I done? What the f**k have I apparently done? I've done nothing. It's like you're just attention seeking or something."

Georgia Harrison opened up about the past few years in an ITV2 documentary. Picture: Georgia Harrison/Instagram

Speaking to the camera in the documentary, Georgia said as she replayed the messages: "He was just trying to manipulate me to feel sorry for him which in the past has worked."

In another voice message, Bear added: "I don't do stuff like that, that's next level s**t. That can just ruin people's lives.

"You just don't think before you do anything. That's really not fair."

Georgia replied saying she had the evidence to prove he’d shared the video, responding: "I've spoken to multiple boys you've shown and I've got people who have it who have sent me screenshots,” before adding: "I'm getting you knicked (sic)."

Bear seemed unfazed, telling Georgia: "Have a bit of fun, show off to all your friends but when the dust settles, you'll look like such an idiot for making up full blown lies."

Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear (R) met in 2018 before they began dating. Picture: Alamy

Georgia hit back: "Wicked we'll discuss it in court. Because you know what you've done".

Bear ended his rant with: "God, you've actually lost the plot. F**king hell!"

She then warned: “You’re going to go to prison for this Bear.”

Bear was jailed on 3rd March at Chelmsford Crown Court, where the judge told him he had caused Georgia ‘extensive humiliation and embarrassment' as he was issued his sentencing.

