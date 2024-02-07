Is Love Island All Stars Having Casa Amor?

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Is there going to be a Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars in 2024? Read on to find out.

The Love Island All Stars contestants are midway through the series and just a few weeks away from the final so naturally fans are wondering if and when Casa Amor will take place.

Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison, Chris Taylor, Molly Smith and loads more Islanders who are looking for another chance at love, this time in a new villa in South Africa.

The show began on Monday 15th January, and as well as some familiar faces viewers can expect a slight change to the format, including a big change regarding Casa Amor.

Is Love Island All Stars having a Casa Amor? Here's what you need to know.

The cast of Love Island: All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island: All Stars having Casa Amor?

There will be no Casa Amor on Love Island: All Stars due to the series’ shorter run time of five weeks instead of eight. The part of the show – which sees the boys and girls separated and introduced to new bombshells to try and turn some heads – probably wouldn’t be as scandalous within the shorter time frame as connections between the couples wouldn’t be as strong.

Why has Casa Amor been axed from Love Island: All Stars?

Casa Amor has been axed from Love Island: All Stars due to the series' shorter run time of five weeks. Executive producer Mike Spencer explained: “We aren’t doing Casa Amor this time, but there may be another big twist at the halfway mark. I think we have got to be reactive.

"Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.”

Maya Jama returned to host Love Island: All Stars . Picture: Hollie Molloy for ITV/ Love Island

What’s the big twist for Love Island: All Stars?

Love Island’s exec producer teased a big twist halfway through the series, possibly introducing a big group of iconic bombshells. Speaking about other changes that have been made for the All Stars spin-off, Mike Spencer added: “We have four new single pull-down beds in the living room this time around, so make of that what you will!”

He also reckons there will be more drama due to the shorter run time and the fact some of the Islanders have pre-existing relationships, like Liberty Poole and ex Jake Cornish – who have since left – Molly Smith and Joseph Garratt and Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

"As this run is shorter, the pace will be faster and the show will really hit the ground running. These All Star Islanders have a lot of shared histories, so expect the chaos and the drama to happen much quicker."

Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones is in the villa with her. Picture: ITV2

The shares histories on Love Island run deep, with the most serious connection between Molly and ex-boyfriend Callum who were together for three and a half years after Love Island series six in 2020.

While Molly has been growing close to Tom Clare, Callum had a brief romance with Georgia Steel who appears to have picked Toby over him. Molly was left upset by Georgia's actions, telling Arabella Chi she 'stepped aside' so Georgia could get to know Callum, leading viewers to think Molly was holding out hope for a reunion with her ex.

