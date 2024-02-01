What Happened Between Georgia Steel And Joanna Chimonides?

1 February 2024, 16:27

Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides seem to be in a feud
Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides seem to be in a feud. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Another connection between Islanders has been revealed; Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Steel – but it looks like this time around it's a potential feud or rift after they didn't seem to interact on Joanna's first day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joanna Chimonides joined Love Island: All Stars as a bombshell this week and shortly after her arrival it became clear she and Georgia Steel have some sort of history.

The girls used to be best friends and would even frequently make TikTok videos together however viewers quickly noticed the two barely spoke to one another on Joanna’s first day in the villa after she arrived with fellow bombshell Casey O’Gorman.

Fans are now wondering if something happened between Georgia and Joanna and, if so, why they fell out.

Joanna Chimonides has entered Love Island: All Stars
Joanna Chimonides has entered Love Island: All Stars. Picture: ITV2

What happened between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides?

It’s not known exactly what – if anything – caused a fallout between Georgia and Joanna before they both showed up on All Stars but some friends of the ex Islanders have confirmed they did have a row.

On an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Elma Pazar, Olivia Hawkins and Francesca Allen discussed Joanna’s arrival and how things could get awkward between her and Georgia.

Elma said: “If she picks Callum that will be World War Three with her and [Georgia] because [Georgia] was really close with her."

Olivia added: "You know what is so hard? Going in there you have to put friendship aside," and Elma agreed: "It's the aim of the game."

Georgia Steel has been sleeping in bed with Callum Jones
Georgia Steel is coupled up with Callum Jones. Picture: ITV2

Confirming their fallout, Francesca said: “They were really close, they were friends and then they had a little bit of a row and I don't think they've spoken much since then so I don't know if Jo is going to really care as much to 'steal her man'."

Olivia added: "If I was giving Jo advice going in I'd say just do you," as Elma agreed: "I feel like as someone who is going in as an All Star you would just be doing you."

Things were frosty between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides
Things were frosty between Georgia Steel and Joanna Chimonides. Picture: ITV2

“You'd have to because say her [Joanna] and [Georgia] weren't speaking in two months then she'd be like, 'Why did I do that?’” Olivia went on. “You've just got to do what you've got to do.”

It’s not known exactly why Georgia and Joanna fell out but a video has resurfaced from Joanna’s podcast with Kady McDermott in which they talk about ‘cutting off a mutual friend’, and fans are speculating whether they were talking about Georgia.

However both the women talk about blocking this particular person ‘on everything’ and they both still follow Georgia on Instagram so it’s unlikely that’s who they were talking about.

Joanna and Georgia have been friends since 2021 and have featured on each other’s social channels a lot over the years.

Whether they'll address it on All Stars remains to be seen.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman live together

Love Island Fans Are Just Realising Something About Tom Clare And Casey O’Gorman

Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy

What TV Shows And Films Has Barry Keoghan Been In? Here's Why You Recognise Him

The GRAMMYs take place on 4th February

How To Watch The 2024 Grammys In The UK

Who is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides?

Love Island All Stars' Joanna Chimonides: Age, Ex-Boyfriends & What Happened On Series 5

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What Happened Between Love Island's Georgia Harrison And Bombshell Casey O'Gorman?

Tom Clare could be set for more drama on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island's Tom Clare Set For More Drama With Georgia S And Molly Smith After Bombshell Arrival
Love Island's Casey O'Gorman is hoping the All Stars villa brings him some romantic lucj

Love Island All Stars Casey O'Gorman Age, Ex-Girlfriends And What Happened In Series 9

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

Love Island Molly Smith is back in the villa for a second time

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith: Age, Surgery And What Happened In Series Six

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits