Love Island Fans Are Just Realising Something About Tom Clare And Casey O’Gorman

Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman live together. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Clare’s face lit up when series nine co-star Casey O’Gorman arrived on Love Island: All Stars and fans are just realising why.

The Love Island: All Stars line-up continues to expand each week, despite Islanders beginning to be dumped along the way.

And on Wednesday night bombshells Casey O’Gorman and Joanna Chimonides joined the likes of Molly Smith, Callum Jones, Georgia Steel and Anton Danyluk in the villa.

Tom Clare’s face lit up when host Maya Jama announced Casey would be joining them and viewers are just realising why – the lads live together!

Their closeness had fans wondering, ‘do Tom and Casey live together?’ And we can confirm that yes they do. Casey and Tom moved in together shortly after they met in South Africa a year ago on Love Island series nine, where Tom was coupled up with Samie Eilishi and Casey had romances with Claudia Fogarty and Rosie Seabrook.

Casey O'Gorman has joined Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Fans are loving watching their bromance on All Stars so far, with one referencing their reunion and commenting on X: “‘We met like a year ago today’ tom and casey are so boyfriends i can’t it’s so sweet.”

“Tom hasn’t smiled this hard till casey walked in, that’s his MAN fr,” said another, as a third pointed out the housemates probably already knew they were both heading on All Stars: “Tom acting as if he didn’t know Casey was also going in is sending me.”

Tom and Casey reunite on Love Island

“Not Tom blushing when he saw Casey,” said a fourth.

Casey was also on the Love Islanders’ holiday with Jet2 last summer where Tom and Georgia Steel first connected.

They also had a lads holiday together to Ibiza months after they first met in South Africa.

Tom Clare is coupled up with Molly Smith. Picture: ITV2

Casey’s friends who are running his Instagram account while he’s back in the villa even shared a sweet video of their reunion, with the caption: “The way Tom’s face lit up!”

In the sweet reunion Tom ran over to his bestie to give him a huge hug, telling him: “I missed you, bro.”

Tom arrived in the villa four days before Casey alongside series six’s Sophie Piper. Since then, he’s been growing close to Molly, who Casey also said he has his eye on before entering.

