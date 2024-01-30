When Is Movie Night On Love Island All Stars?

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars? Picture: ITV

Love Island fans are desperate for Movie Night but when will they air the highly anticipated episode? Here's what we know.

The infamous Love Island 'movie night' has become a fan favourite for viewers as it gives the Islanders insight into conversations their fellow counterparts might not necessarily want to be repeated.

In the past these movie nights have been known to stir up arguments and breakup couples and now All Stars viewers are begging for this season's edition.

There's a particular demand for this year's episode after Mitch Taylor aka 'Messy Mitch' has been accused of making "two faced" comments about Liberty Poole, which the viewers think she needs to hear.

Fans also believe that some comments made by Georgia Steel could cause some trouble at a Movie Night.

In an awkward recoupling Mitch was left with no other Islander to couple up with and had to choose Liberty. Before choosing her he stumbled through a speech in which he claimed to "not want to get to know anyone else in this villa" after having said: "I'm drawing blanks here guys."

Liberty was left as the only girl standing in a tense recoupling. Picture: ITV

After the coupling Mitch went on to tell the boys: "I don't even know if I f**king like the girl at this point."

Liberty seems pretty clued up on Mitch's ways anyway after she chose to pie him a game of 'Snog, Marry, Pie' but will she get to watch what he's said behind her back in a movie night? Here's what we know...

When is the Love Island All Stars 'Movie Night'?

In the past the infamous Movie Night has appeared on about episode 35 to 40 of the show. So if the All Stars Movie Night follows in a similar pattern it will air in a couple weeks time.

They likely wait until later in the show to air the unseen conversations as that's when more established relationships are formed which means the fallout could be much more brutal for the couples.

Faye's doubts about Teddy revealed in Love Island movie night

Taking a look back at Movie Night episodes one of the most dramatic moments in Love Island history would be Faye Winter and Teddy Soare's argument, after they showed a clip of Teddy at Casa Amor.

After an explosive argument the pair did end up just fine and finished the series in third place together, although they have since split.

Fans are convinced an All Stars Movie Night would throw a spanner in the works for Georgia after she told Sophie Piper that she 'couldn’t picture herself having sex' with Callum despite getting close with him.

One post on X read: "Movie night is gonna be longggg for Georgia" and another penned "Georgia is FINISHED on movie night lmao."

Even Love Island icon Indiyah Polack agreed on The Morning After podcast, saying: “Nah, Georgia’s finished. If there’s a movie night before she confesses what she’s done, she’s absolutely finished.”

