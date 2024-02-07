Why Love Island Fans Aren’t Rooting For Molly Smith And Tom Clare

7 February 2024, 11:53

Tom Clare and Molly Smith have grown close on All Stars
Tom Clare and Molly Smith have grown close on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island viewers are still holding out hope for Callum Jones and Molly Smith to reunite, meaning many can’t get on board with her romance with Tom Clare.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Clare seems smitten with Molly Smith on Love Island All Stars, telling her in a candid conversation his head wouldn’t turn for anyone else and he doesn’t want to bother getting to know any of the other girls.

Molly’s new romance is a big step for her after unexpectedly coming face to face with ex Callum Jones, who she was with for three and a half years after series six.

But even though Molly and Tom seem like one of the strongest couples in the villa, fans can’t get on board with their new relationship for one reason – they’re rooting for Molly to get back with Callum.

After Tuesday's recoupling, one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Callum looking happy for Molly and Tom. Cute but this isn’t the storyline we wanted.”

Callum erupts at Georgia over PDA awards

“That was nice Tom but we’re team Molly and Callum,” commented a second.

Fans have been pointing out how Callum and Molly continue to catch each other’s eyes.

Another said: “We all know Molly and Tom ain't lasting on the outside so this is literally pointless. I beg Callum, pls go collect your girl because I need you two together like my heart is dying with the way they smile at eachother yk there's something there [sic].”

“Molly wants to get married. I’m under the impression that she wants something bare serious and baby Tom is not the person for this,” feared a fourth.

Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones said he'd always have her back
Molly Smith's ex Callum Jones said he'd always have her back. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, some fans are predicting their relationship won’t work in the outside world because Molly still has feelings for Callum.

One fan predicted: “Tom will ask Molly to close it off and Molly will say no and then it’ll cause an argument Callum will comfort her and she will admit she can’t close off with Tim cause she still has feelings for Callum. STAY WITH ME EVERYONE.”

“Am I the only one who thinks Molly is not into Tom at all whereas Tom genuinely likes her? Like girl would defo have taken Callum back in a heartbreak if he had mentioned getting back together yesterday,” added another.

Molly seemed to hint she thought she and Callum had a chance to rekindle things earlier in All Stars, after Georgia S compared their relationship to her brief fling with Toby Aromolaran at the PDA Awards.

Tom Clare said he wouldn't have his head turned by anyone else
Tom Clare said he wouldn't have his head turned by anyone else. Picture: ITV2

As she stormed off crying, Molly said: “I don't know why I am getting so upset but she's p***** me off. It just really annoys me that she's trying to compare her and Toby to my three and half year relationship that I stepped to the side for, for her to crack on [with Callum]."

Molly and Callum split in September 2023, reportedly because Molly was done waiting for Callum to propose.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020

Who Are Love Island's Jess & Eve Gale? Everything We Know About The Twins

Love Island

Jess and Eve looked very different when they were younger

Jess And Eve Gale Before And After: Inside Love Island Twins' Cosmetic Transformation

It was a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night's Love Island

Love Island: All Stars' Latest Recoupling And All The New Couples

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

Joseph Garatt was first on Love Island in 2019

Love Island Joe Garratt: Age, Job And What Happened On Series 5?

All Stars: Joe Garratt and Molly Smith have a history

What Happened Between Joe Garratt And Molly Smith?

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Here's the latest on Georgia Steel's ex Sam Bird

Where Is Georgia Steel's Love Island Ex Sam Bird Now?

Molly Smith was brought to tears after the Love Island All Star's 'PDA Awards'

Real Reason Love Island's Molly Smith Is Upset With Georgia Steel After PDA Awards

Shaughna Phillips responded after being dragged into Georgia Steel's All Stars drama

Shaughna Phillips Responds To Georgia Steel Dragging Her Into Love Island Row

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits