Love Island Joe Garratt: Age, Job And What Happened On Series 5?

Joseph Garatt was first on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Joe Garratt first took part in Love Island in 2019 for series five with ex Lucie Donlan – here’s what happened and what he’s been up to since.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars saw a new bombshell arrive in the form of Joe Garratt, who arrived alongside twins Jess and Eve Gale, joining cast members Callum Jones, Molly Smith, who Joe has history with, Georgia Harrison, Anton Danyluk and more iconic Islanders.

Joe first appeared on Love Island on series five, where he met now-ex Lucie Donlan.

These days, he’s a presenter, model and social media influencer. But what has he been up to on his new career path since Love Island, what happened with Lucie and how old is Joe now?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Jo Garratt is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Who was Joe Garratt with on Love Island season five?

Joe took part in Love Island series five in 2019, alongside the likes of Molly-Mae, Anton, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard. He arrived on day one of the show and quickly bonded with surfer Lucie.

He and Lucie stayed together throughout the series until he was dumped when one girl and one boy from the two couples with the least public votes were kicked out by the other Islanders.

He and Lucie then rekindled their relationship in the real world – more on that below.

Lucie Donlan and Joe Garratt dated for a short time after Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

What happened with Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan?

Joe may have been dumped just over two weeks into his villa experience, leaving behind partner Lucie, but they reconnected when they were both back in the UK.

They weren’t together for very long, choosing to keep their relationship secret. However they were soon were accused of a ‘showmance’, which Lucie addressed in an interview with the tabloids: “We wanted to get to know each other and didn’t want everyone else knowing. So we got together seriously... and it shows that it’s real.”

They split in December that year after simply growing apart. Lucie is now engaged to 2020 Islander Luke Mabbott.

Joe Garratt arrived as a bombshell on All Stars. Picture: ITV2

How old is Joe Garratt?

Joe is now 27 years old. He was 22 when he first took part in Love Island.

What is Joe Garratt’s job?

When he first joined Love Island in 2019, Joe was known as ‘the sandwich man’ because he owned a catering company. These days, he’s far from it working as a social media influencer with 650k followers.

He also has 'presenter' listed in his bio and fills his Insta' grid with smouldering modelling pictures too.

Where is Joe Garratt from?

Joe is from South East London.

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.