Love Island's Olivia Hawkins Confirms Maxwell Samuda Split After Weeks Of Break-Up Rumours

5 April 2023, 10:07

Love Island's Olivia and Maxwell have become the third series 9 couple to end their romance
Picture: ITV2
Another Love Island couple from series 9 ended their relationship less than a month after the show ended.

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have become the third couple from the winter 2023 series to call it quits.

This comes weeks after Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook split, followed by Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin just a day later.

Love Island’s Claudia And Casey Reignite Dating Rumours Days After Insisting They Weren’t An Item

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Lands Role In Huge Hollywood Movie Franchise Weeks After Leaving Villa

A rep for Olivia confirmed the split, telling Goss.ie that it was a mutual decision to break up.

They said: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

Love Island's Olivia and Maxwell have ended their relationship
Picture: ITV2

The rep continued: “Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie.

“It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them.”

Maxwell, 23, initially sparked rumours he and Olivia, 28, had called it quits after he jetted off to Mexico without the actress, but he told his followers during an Instagram Live just days ago that they were “doing great”.

Olivia and Maxwell have become the third Love Island series 9 couple to call it quits
Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram
Olivia and Maxwell were dumped from Love Island before the final
Picture: ITV2

Olivia was also forced to address rumours that they had ended their romance two weeks ago.

Joining the Not My Bagg podcast with Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs, Olivia said at the time: “There’s been rumours that we split up, I went to the football and he went to an event, but no we’re literally fine.”

Olivia and Maxwell are yet to speak publicly about their split, but they have both since deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram feeds, while the ring girl has also unfollowed her villa beau.

