Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Lands Role In Huge Hollywood Movie Franchise Weeks After Leaving Villa

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins is set to appear in Fast and Furious 10. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram/ITV2

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins has returned back to her acting roots since leaving the villa.

Winter Love Island 2023 contestant Olivia Hawkins has revealed she has landed a role in an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster movie just weeks after leaving the villa.

The 27-year-old, who had previously worked as a ring girl and actress, shared that she will appear in the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.

Olivia spilled the news to series 7 islander Toby Aromolaran during his podcast, Fancy A Chat?

Explaining how she had already returned to her acting roots, Liv said: “I did a scene in the new Fast and Furious,” to which Toby replied, “Fast and Furious 10?!”

Olivia Hawkins revealed she's returned to her acting roots since leaving Love Island. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

“Yeah. In the party scene,” she added, “I don't know when it's coming out…” before confirming that her scenes were shot in London rather than Rio De Janeiro, where other scenes for the film were shot.

Fast X is set to hit cinemas in May and will see the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges reprise their roles, whilst Jason Momoa and Brie Larson will be joining as new cast members.

Olivia has previously appeared in an array of movies and TV shows over the years including Top Boy, EastEnders and Return to Hogwarts.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins revealed she's set to appear in Fast X. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

Olivia Hawkins has stepped back into acting after appearing on Love island. Picture: ITV2

She’s even worked alongside Daniel Craig in the 2021 James Bond flick, No Time To Die.

Outside of her career, things seem to be going well in her love life also as the former islander is still getting to know Maxwell Samuda, who she was coupled up with in the villa.

This comes after she was recently forced to deny rumours that they had split, telling Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs during their Not My Bagg podcast: “There’s been rumours that we split up, I went to the football and he went to an event, but no we’re literally fine.”

