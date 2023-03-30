Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Lands Role In Huge Hollywood Movie Franchise Weeks After Leaving Villa

30 March 2023, 14:46

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins is set to appear in Fast and Furious 10
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins is set to appear in Fast and Furious 10. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram/ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins has returned back to her acting roots since leaving the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Winter Love Island 2023 contestant Olivia Hawkins has revealed she has landed a role in an upcoming Hollywood blockbuster movie just weeks after leaving the villa.

The 27-year-old, who had previously worked as a ring girl and actress, shared that she will appear in the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.

Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Love Island Star Ollie Williams Is Engaged To Girlfriend He Quit The Show For

Olivia spilled the news to series 7 islander Toby Aromolaran during his podcast, Fancy A Chat?

Explaining how she had already returned to her acting roots, Liv said: “I did a scene in the new Fast and Furious,” to which Toby replied, “Fast and Furious 10?!”

Olivia Hawkins revealed she's returned to her acting roots since leaving Love Island
Olivia Hawkins revealed she's returned to her acting roots since leaving Love Island. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

“Yeah. In the party scene,” she added, “I don't know when it's coming out…” before confirming that her scenes were shot in London rather than Rio De Janeiro, where other scenes for the film were shot.

Fast X is set to hit cinemas in May and will see the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges reprise their roles, whilst Jason Momoa and Brie Larson will be joining as new cast members.

Olivia has previously appeared in an array of movies and TV shows over the years including Top Boy, EastEnders and Return to Hogwarts.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins revealed she's set to appear in Fast X
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins revealed she's set to appear in Fast X. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram
Olivia Hawkins has stepped back into acting after appearing on Love island
Olivia Hawkins has stepped back into acting after appearing on Love island. Picture: ITV2

She’s even worked alongside Daniel Craig in the 2021 James Bond flick, No Time To Die.

Outside of her career, things seem to be going well in her love life also as the former islander is still getting to know Maxwell Samuda, who she was coupled up with in the villa.

This comes after she was recently forced to deny rumours that they had split, telling Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs during their Not My Bagg podcast: “There’s been rumours that we split up, I went to the football and he went to an event, but no we’re literally fine.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lewis Capaldi's billboard was not what we were expecting...

Lewis Capaldi’s Documentary Billboard Mistakenly Features Liz Truss – Internet Reacts

Millie Court has fuelled dating rumours with George Baggs

Love Island’s Millie Court Fuels Dating Rumours With Gogglebox’s George Baggs

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Spring fashion is here

4 Fashion Trends Set To Blossom This Spring

Features

Love Island's Ollie Williams is engaged to the girl he left the show for

Love Island Star Ollie Williams Is Engaged To Girlfriend He Quit The Show For

Tom Clare is the first Love Island 2023 star to land a huge fashion brand deal

Love Island’s Tom Clare Becomes First Series 9 Contestant To Land Huge Fashion Brand Deal

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star