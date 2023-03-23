Love Island’s Olivia Forced To Respond To Maxwell Split Rumours After Two Series 9 Couples Break Up

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins has responded to those Maxwell Samuda split rumours
Love Island's Olivia Hawkins has responded to those Maxwell Samuda split rumours. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have been facing rumours they’ve ended their relationship.

Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins has been forced to address rumours that she and Maxwell Samuda have ended their romance just a week and a half after the show ended.

They first sparked breakup rumours after Max was seen partying with fellow islander Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, who Olivia had a feud with in the villa, and the speculation was fuelled after he jetted off to Mexico without Liv.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

What Olivia Hawkins Wishes Viewers Saw More Of On Love Island

However, the ring girl and actress insisted they are still going strong despite the speculation.

Joining the Not My Bagg podcast with Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs, Olivia said: “There’s been rumours that we split up, I went to the football and he went to an event, but no we’re literally fine.”

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have faced split rumours
Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have faced split rumours. Picture: Olivia Hawkins/Instagram

“We’re really good, cool, calm, collected,” she added, “He’s a good guy and he treats me nice."

This comes after the first two series 9 couples confirmed they had broken up just hours apart.

Casey O’Gorman was the first to announce he and Rosie Seabrook had called it quits, responding to a fan Q&A on his Instagram Stories earlier this week, saying: “Rosie and I have spoken… she's a great girl. Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward."

Love Island's Olivia has denied she and Maxwell have split
Love Island's Olivia has denied she and Maxwell have split. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Olivia insisted she and Maxwell are still going strong
Love Island's Olivia insisted she and Maxwell are still going strong. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Zara and bombshell Jordan Odofin, who only got together after meeting back in the UK, confirmed their split shortly after following a series of dates together in the past few weeks.

They both said in joint statements: “After a few dates since leaving the villa, we know that we definitely get along & enjoy each others company.

“It’s been 2 & a half weeks of getting to know each other, & for now it’s a fun friendship between us. We have a lot of respect for each other & that’s what matters.”

