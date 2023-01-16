All The Films & TV Shows Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Has Featured In From Bond To Top Boy

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2023 contestant Olivia Hawkins is no stranger to life on-screen, with No Time to Die just one of her many big projects.

Love Island will have its first movie star in the villa on January 16th when the series returns to ITV2, as contestant Olivia Hawkins has worked on multiple movie sets.

The 27-year-old is an actress and has carved herself an impressive career working alongside Hollywood A-listers including Emma Watson and Daniel Craig.

Olivia’s also worked with Jason Statham, naming him as her dream party guest in her pre-villa interview.

Spilling more on her life as an actress before heading into Love Island, Olivia revealed: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10 minute convo about life. I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Here’s every film & TV show Love Island star Olivia has worked on:

No Time to Die

Olivia got to star alongside the one and only 007, aka Daniel Craig, when she worked on 2021 film No Time To Die, which also starred Ana de Armas.

The Islander played a waitress working in a bar in the iconic film.

Top Boy

Netflix series Top Boy is among Olivia’s list of credentials, in which she played an extra in a party scene.

Top Boy is a hugely successful series, starring Ashley Walters and rappers Kano (Kane Robinson) and Dave.

After her starring moment aired Olivia saved a snippet of her role on her Instagram highlights, showing the scene in which she appears.

Return to Hogwarts

Olivia acted as Emma Watson’s body double for the Harry Potter reunion show in January last year.

She shared pictures and videos of her experience on Instagram at the time, writing alongside a photo of her on set: “Being @emmawatson stand in was an honour. Hope you all enjoy the HP20 anniversary.”

EastEnders

In one of the BBC soap’s New Year’s episodes Olivia worked as a body double for character Whitney Dean, played by Shona McCarthy.

During her pre-villa interview with Capital FM and other journalists, Olivia said she’d love to work on the show again.

Queens of Mystery

Olivia starred in Channel 5’s Queens of Mystery, in which she featured in episodes one and two.

Grace

The actress landed a role in Grace series two in 2022, an ITV crime drama which stars John Simm and Rakie Ayola.

As well as roles on the big screen, Olivia has modelled for JD and Very and danced during a Phillip Plein fashion show.

More recently, she worked on an Amazon Prime advert and the adorable ASDA Christmas ad which featured Buddy the Elf.

