Love Island Star Ollie Williams Is Engaged To Girlfriend He Quit The Show For

Love Island's Ollie Williams is engaged to the girl he left the show for. Picture: ITV2/Ollie Williams/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ollie Williams famously quit winter Love Island 2020 after revealing he still had feelings for his former girlfriend on the outside.

Ollie Williams may be memorable to Love Island fans after his brief stint on the show came to an end in 2020 when he quit to get back with his ex-girlfriend.

It seems his second chance at love with Laura Nofer paid off as the former contestant revealed they’re now engaged.

The former winter Love Island contestant was getting to know Paige Turley during his time in the villa before exiting, admitting he still had feelings for his former girlfriend.

Ollie Williams revealed he's engaged to his girlfriend Laura Nofer. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

Ollie Williams quit Love Island 2020 to get back with his ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

Paige went on to win the series with her boyfriend Finn Tapp, and they’re one of the only couples from their series who are still together three years later.

Ollie, who had a controversial stint on the dating show after he was forced to deny claims he was a trophy-hunting enthusiast, shared snaps of his engagement on Instagram.

In a picture taken in Cornwall, Ollie captioned the photo: “Strange things happen up on the moor,” alongside a beaming snap of him and his fiancée as she showed off her ring.

Ollie Williams' girlfriend Laura Nofer showed off her engagement ring. Picture: Ollie Williams/Instagram

Ollie Williams appeared on winter Love Island 2020. Picture: ITV2

Ollie’s departure from Love Island took place in record time as he said at the time: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else.”

He went on to say in the Beach Hut: “I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it's about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn't be fair on them."

