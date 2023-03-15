Here’s How Love Island’s Kai And Sanam Plan To Spend Their £50k Prize

15 March 2023, 12:39

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won Love Island series 9
Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have revealed how they plan to spend their prize fund after being crowned the winners of series nine.

Love Island’s Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan made the nation’s dreams come true when they were announced as series nine’s winning couple on Monday, with the couple being declared the most genuine couple of the season.

Kai, a teacher, and Sanam, a social worker, plan to invest in projects to help children after firstly enjoying some downtime together in the Amalfi Coast and Santorini.

On The Morning After podcast Sanam, who arrived during Casa Amor as a bombshell, revealed she also plans on giving her mum a chunk of the money.

She said: "I am going to be soppy but I am going to give my mum some of course because it's just me and mum so I have got to support her as well."

Kai Fagan found love during the Casa Amor part of Love Island
Kai Fagan found love during the Casa Amor part of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Sanam explained that through her job in social work she’s discovered that services aimed at helping children aren’t particularly well-funded and she hopes to donate some of her winnings to such organisations.

She went on: "We have actually spoken about – we come from jobs where we both work with children and I actually want to be able to do something for those children."

Meanwhile, Kai has plans to set up a business that will encourage children to take up physical activity.

He said: “Before I came in here I wanted to start up a business and help kids get into physical activity."

Sanam Harrinanan plans on giving some of her money to her mum
Sanam Harrinanan plans on giving some of her money to her mum. Picture: ITV2
Kai and Sanam both have plans to invest in children's services with their prize money
Kai and Sanam both have plans to invest in children's services with their prize money. Picture: ITV2

Their financial plans come after fans realised there was no ‘Split or Steal’ segment in the Love Island final this past series.

ITV2 bosses scrapped the finale's ‘Split or Steal’ after the feature was often brought into question over the years, many fans didn't think it gelled well with the show's message of finding love.

Now, the winning couple instantly each win £25,000 of the cash prize, completely omitting the need to manufacture the dramatic moment.

