When Is The Winter Love Island 2023 Reunion? Release Date, How To Watch & More

14 March 2023, 17:00

All the details on the Love Island Reunion
All the details on the Love Island Reunion. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about when the Love Island 2023 reunion is on TV and which winter series contestants will be attending.

The winter Love Island 2023 reunion is fast approaching after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of series 9.

Now that the show has wrapped with Kai and Sanam scooping the £50K prize, fans are eager to see the famous reunion episode, where contestants all sit down with host Maya Jama and reflect on their time together in the South African villa.

Love Island 2023 Voting Figures Revealed After Kai & Sanam Make History

Love Island Fans Notice Flaw In This Year’s ‘Winner Theory’

The reunion episode typically shows a glimpse of what the islanders have been up to since coming out of the villa and heading home back to the UK, so fans will be able to keep up with their lives following the fame of the show.

But when is the Love Island 2023 reunion? How can I watch it and which contestants will be there?

Here’s the lowdown…

The Love Island 2023 finalists
The Love Island 2023 finalists. Picture: ITV2

When is the winter Love Island 2023 reunion & how to watch

Love Island series 9 will air a special one-off reunion episode which will see the islanders reflecting on their time on the show and their lives since leaving the villa.

You can watch Love Island: The Reunion on ITV2 from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

You will also be able to watch it and catch up on ITVX.

The Love Island 2023 reunion will air on March 19
The Love Island 2023 reunion will air on March 19. Picture: ITV2
Sanam and Kai became the first Love Island Casa Amor winning couple
Sanam and Kai became the first Love Island Casa Amor winning couple. Picture: ITV2
All 2023 winter Love Island contestants are expected to return for the reunion
All 2023 winter Love Island contestants are expected to return for the reunion. Picture: ITV2

Which contestants are returning for the Love Island reunion?

All of this year’s contestants are expected to be in attendance at the reunion, including all bombshells, dumpees and Casa Amor contestants.

None of the series 9 contestants have specified that they’re not attending as of yet, so we can assume it will be a full house!

The likes of the biggest personalities from this year are expected to be in attendance including runners-up Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall to Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and her rumoured boyfriend Jordan Odofin, who found love with one another outside of the villa, are also expected to attend.

Make sure you tune into Love Island: The Reunion for all of the latest on the series 9 tea!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

What Songs Will Be On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist?

Features

Here's how much Kai and Sanam won Love Island by as voting figures are revealed

Love Island 2023 Voting Figures Revealed After Kai & Sanam Make History

The Love Island 'winner theory' usually predicts the winning couple

Love Island Fans Notice Flaw In This Year’s ‘Winner Theory’

ITV has scrapped 'split or steal'

Why There Was No Split Or Steal In The Love Island Final

Love Island

Khloe Kardashian has shared the first pictures of her and Tristan Thompson's son

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Her Son’s Face As She Celebrates Tristan Thompson’s Birthday

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star