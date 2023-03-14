When Is The Winter Love Island 2023 Reunion? Release Date, How To Watch & More

All the details on the Love Island Reunion. Picture: ITV2

Here’s what you need to know about when the Love Island 2023 reunion is on TV and which winter series contestants will be attending.

The winter Love Island 2023 reunion is fast approaching after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of series 9.

Now that the show has wrapped with Kai and Sanam scooping the £50K prize, fans are eager to see the famous reunion episode, where contestants all sit down with host Maya Jama and reflect on their time together in the South African villa.

The reunion episode typically shows a glimpse of what the islanders have been up to since coming out of the villa and heading home back to the UK, so fans will be able to keep up with their lives following the fame of the show.

But when is the Love Island 2023 reunion? How can I watch it and which contestants will be there?

Here’s the lowdown…

The Love Island 2023 finalists. Picture: ITV2

When is the winter Love Island 2023 reunion & how to watch

Love Island series 9 will air a special one-off reunion episode which will see the islanders reflecting on their time on the show and their lives since leaving the villa.

You can watch Love Island: The Reunion on ITV2 from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

You will also be able to watch it and catch up on ITVX.

The Love Island 2023 reunion will air on March 19. Picture: ITV2

Sanam and Kai became the first Love Island Casa Amor winning couple. Picture: ITV2

All 2023 winter Love Island contestants are expected to return for the reunion. Picture: ITV2

Which contestants are returning for the Love Island reunion?

All of this year’s contestants are expected to be in attendance at the reunion, including all bombshells, dumpees and Casa Amor contestants.

None of the series 9 contestants have specified that they’re not attending as of yet, so we can assume it will be a full house!

The likes of the biggest personalities from this year are expected to be in attendance including runners-up Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall to Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and her rumoured boyfriend Jordan Odofin, who found love with one another outside of the villa, are also expected to attend.

Make sure you tune into Love Island: The Reunion for all of the latest on the series 9 tea!

