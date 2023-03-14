Love Island Fans Notice Flaw In This Year’s ‘Winner Theory’

14 March 2023, 12:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

In most of the previous series of Love Island, fans have been able to predict the winners.

Love Island announced that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are officially the winners of the winter 2023 series, with Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins coming in second place.

However, just moments before they were crowned king and queen of the villa, some fans doubted if they would win because of the ‘winner theory’ which has previously correctly predicted the winners in most seasons of the show.

The Love Island winner theory, which has rung true six times out of nine, sees the winning couple standing to the host's left - in this case, Maya Jama.

As the two remaining couples stand on either side of the host, there have been six instances in which the winners have stood on the left side of the host, leading fans to think they can predict who will take home the £50K cash prize before it's announced.

Love Island's Kai and Sanam were stood to Maya Jama's right
Love Island's Kai and Sanam were stood to Maya Jama's right. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island 2023 finalists
The Love Island 2023 finalists. Picture: ITV2

This year, however, Ron and Lana stood to Maya’s left, meaning that the theory may just have been a coincidence in the past.

The winners of Love Island 2022; Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, also proved the theory false after they were stood to the right of former host Laura Whitmore.

The only other time the winning couple was stood to the right was in 2019 when Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were crowned queen and king of the villa, whilst runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were stood to the late Caroline Flack’s left.

Sanam and Kai became the first Love Island Casa Amor winning couple
Sanam and Kai became the first Love Island Casa Amor winning couple. Picture: ITV2

However, all other years that have seen winners on the left of the host include Millie Court and Liam Reardon (2021), Finley Tapp and Paige Turley (2020), Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham (2018), Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay (2017), Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey (2016) and Jess Hayes and Max Morley (2015).

Following their win, Kai and Sanam have also impressively made Love Island history after becoming the first Casa Amor couple to scoop the winning title.

Love Island is set to return for series 10 this summer - and here’s how you can apply!

