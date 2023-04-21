Love Island’s Ekin-Su Breaks Silence On Davide Split Rumours After ‘Finding Secret Messages To Models’

21 April 2023, 10:40

Ekin-Su confirms she and Davide are still together

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti of Love Island fame sparked split rumours earlier this month.

Rumours circulated earlier this month that there was trouble in paradise for Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti amid reports that he had allegedly ‘privately messaged two models’.

Dancing On Ice star Ekin was said to be ‘furious’ about the messages, with the reality star going on to share cryptic now-deleted tweets, sparking split fears.

However, she has now broken her silence on those breakup rumours.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to answer a fan Q&A, someone asked the Turkish actress: “Are you and Davide still together?”

She simply replied with a video of them in the gym together as she kissed his cheek and said: “Of course we are.”

This comes after this tabloid reported earlier this week that Ekin-Su ‘forced’ her beau to cut contact with one of the models after reportedly confronting her.

The Love Island stars rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show last summer, with the pair going from strength to strength after scooping the £50K prize.

They even went on to front their very own reality TV show, Homecomings, where they travelled around their respective hometowns in Turkey and Italy.

Ekin-Su and Davide are one of the few couples still together from series 8 alongside Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page.

