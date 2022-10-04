Ekin-Su Culculoglu & Davide Sanclimenti’s TV Show ‘Homecomings’ Is Coming Soon

By Kathryn Knight

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are about to bless us all with a return to our TV screens.

Love Island viewers saw iconic couple Ekin, 28, and Davide, 27, win the series this summer after a whirlwind relationship in the Mallorcan villa.

Since their win, they’ve been in high demand with fashion brands, fitness companies and TV bosses and they quickly secured a show of their own.

One day after the launch of Ekin’s Oh Polly clothing range, ITV2 officially announced the couple’s brand new TV show, promising it's 'coming soon' – and it sounds like everything we wanted it to be.

Maya Jama ‘Revealed’ As New Love Island 2023 Host

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, will see the loved-up pair travel across Europe, keeping us entertained with their light-hearted bickering and unashamedly PDA ways.

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island series 8. Picture: ITV2

They’ll embark on two trips, one to Davide’s motherland Italy and another to Ekin-Su’s hometown in Turkey.

Davide will take Ekin-Su around the city of love, Verona, before they fly to Istanbul where Davide will meet some of his girlfriend’s former acting colleagues.

Along the way, they’ll meet up with friends and family from both countries and take part in a number of activities including belly dancing and cooking.

We’ll even get to see them making homemade gnocchi with Davide’s adorable mum.

Ekin-Su and Davide will venture across their home countries for ITV2. Picture: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu/Instagram

Ekin-su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are fronting their own TV show. Picture: Getty

One adventure includes the couple taking an eight-hour road trip in a camper van to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis and we can hear the drama already.

Davide and Ekin stole the hearts of the nation when they fell in love on Love Island and fans can’t wait to see more of their new favourite TV couple.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital