Maya Jama ‘Revealed’ As New Love Island 2023 Host

3 October 2022, 14:45

Maya Jama has apparently been confirmed as the next Love Island
Picture: Alamy/ITV2




It looks like Maya Jama is the next Love Island host.

Laura Whitmore stepped down from hosting Love Island after series 8 aired this year, and it’s now been reported radio presenter Maya Jama could take over the job.

Maya is said to be in the final stages of signing contracts and has agreed to host the next series in South Africa in January 2023.

The 28-year-old has been at the top of bookies’ lists since Laura announced she was stepping down earlier this year.

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

An ITV source said Maya ‘was ITV’s dream option’, adding: “She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter.”

Maya Jama will soon be announced as the next Love Island host
Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said “we will announce [the news] in due course”.

Laura took over from the late Caroline Flack in 2020 but quit this year due to the job’s busy schedule, which included flying back and forth from Mallorca.

The next series will take place in South Africa, for the ‘winter’ edition which began in 2020 but was paused in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said in her statement: “I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

Maya Jama is apparently the new Love Island host
Picture: Getty
Laura Whitmore hosted Love Island for three series
Picture: ITV2

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

ITV announced earlier this year that Love Island will take place twice next year, following its success this summer which saw Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti win the £50,000 prize.

