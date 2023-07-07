Love Island’s Andrew Le Page Recalls Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour At The Age Of 20

7 July 2023, 15:39

Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis
Andrew from Love Island has opened up about his past cancer diagnosis. Picture: Andrew Le Page/Instagram/ITV2

Andrew Le Page, who appeared on Love Island 2022, has opened up about his ‘really scary’ brain tumour diagnosis.

Love Island series 8 star Andrew Le Page has revealed he was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 20.

The reality star, now aged 27, recalled how traumatic it was when he found out, revealing that his younger brother booked an appointment for him to get the lump on his head checked.

Opening up about the scary experience, Andrew spoke to his girlfriend and former islander Tasha Ghouri on her Superpowers podcast.

The former real estate agent explained: “So I had like a lump on my head for a few years, and my brother felt it and he was like 'Andrew, what is wrong with you? What is that?' and I was like 'I don’t know, I’ve had it there for a while'.”

Tasha and Andrew get lovey-dovey on Instagram

Andrew Le Page opened up about his cancer diagnosis at the age of 20
Andrew Le Page opened up about his cancer diagnosis at the age of 20. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “Then and there, he called up the doctor and got me an appointment and I had an MRI scan, then went back to the doctors again, and they told me I had this brain tumour, and it was like 'what the hell?'.

"I went back into my car, started crying, and literally went back to work that afternoon.

"They all knew I’d gone to the doctors for it, and they were like 'Andrew, how’d it go?' and I couldn’t speak.”

Andrew then added that a concerned work friend eventually went to his boss and said "I think Andrew needs to go home and process this".

Andrew and Tasha came in fourth place on Love Island in 2022
Andrew and Tasha came in fourth place on Love Island in 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

A few weeks later he travelled from his hometown Guernsey to London to have an operation to remove the tumour.

Recalling how it affected his mental health at the time, he said: "It was scary, really, really scary, like ‘what the hell?’ This is major, having a brain tumour at 20. Within two weeks I flew to London and had surgery and got it removed, but at the time it was so scary, what could have been.”

Andrew later said that his diagnosis was a wake-up call, adding: “From then, I was like I’ve just got to live my life. After the surgery and it was fine, I thought that was a close call and I’ve got to enjoy my life as much as I can now.”

