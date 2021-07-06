Margot Robbie Proves She’s The Ultimate Love Island Fan With Themed 31st Birthday Bash

6 July 2021, 16:20

Margot Robbie is an avid Love Island fan
Margot Robbie is an avid Love Island fan. Picture: Getty / Kelly Gale/Instagram
Margot Robbie’s Love Island-themed birthday party was every villa fan’s summer dream.

Margot Robbie has long made it clear she’s a massive Love Island fan, so much so that she even threw a villa-themed 31st birthday party for herself.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress previously revealed she and husband Tom Ackerly are diehard fans of the show and on her birthday her friends shared some photos from the bash.

Shannon Singh Teases Love Island Return As Casa Amor Contestant

Her guests included her Ready or Not co-star Samara Weaving and model Kelly Gale.

Margot Robbie and her pals celebrated her birthday in Love Island style
Margot Robbie and her pals celebrated her birthday in Love Island style. Picture: Kelly Gale/Instagram

Kelly shared a picture from the event, tagging the location as Casa Amor in a nod to the hilarious theme.

The party was complete with pink, heart-shaped rubber rings, a mechanical bull and an ice sculpture for the guests to drink from.

The poolside celebrations meant the guests all arrived in their swimwear, posing for a photo not too dissimilar from the annual Love Island line-up announcements.

Margot Robbie and her husband are huge Love Island fans
Margot Robbie and her husband are huge Love Island fans. Picture: Getty

Margot turned 31 on 2 July, staying silent on social media throughout the occasion after announcing a break from Instagram in June and instead directing fans to her production company’s profile.

The actress runs Lucky Chap Entertainment with her husband Tom, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr where they make female-focused TV and movies.

