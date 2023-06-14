Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Who has been dumped from Love Island so far and which couples are still in the villa?

Love Island’s summer series has returned just months after the winter 2023 series wrapped, and we’ve been treated to a whole new line-up of singletons looking for love including Molly Marsh, Mitchel Taylor, Tyrique Hyde and Andre Furtado.

As we’re only a few weeks in, most OG islanders are still in the villa enjoying their summer of love, but a brutal few dumping twists mean that some contestants are vulnerable following a dumping at the end of the first week.

As ever, a handful of bombshells have also entered to turn some heads, including Zachariah Noble, Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner, but which islanders have been dumped from the villa so far?

Here’s what you need to know about who has left Love Island so far and which couples are still in the villa…

The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

Who has been dumped from Love Island?

George Fensom - dumped

George Fensom was the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

George Fensom became the first islander to be dumped from series 10 after he was the last man standing following a re-coupling, which saw his partner Jess Harding re-couple with bombshell Sammy Root.

This meant that George was sent packing after a week in the villa after not finding love.

Re-couplings have been shaking the villa. Picture: ITV2

Which couples are still in Love Island?

After a dramatic re-coupling on Tuesday night, new bombshells Leah and Charlotte decided to couple up with boys who already had partners, meaning two existing couples were split up, leaving Ella Thomas and Ruchee Gurung vulnerable for Wednesday night’s re-coupling.

These are the current couples in the villa:

Leah Taylor & Tyrique Hyde

Charlotte Sumner & Zachariah Noble

Jess Harding & Sammy Root

Whitney Adebayo & Mehdi Edno

Molly Marsh & Mitchel Taylor

Catherine Agbaje & Andre Furtado

Meanwhile, Ella and Ruchee are still in the villa, but one of them will be dumped on Wednesday night’s episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

