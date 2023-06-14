Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

14 June 2023, 14:29

Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far
Here's who has been dumped from Love Island so far. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who has been dumped from Love Island so far and which couples are still in the villa?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s summer series has returned just months after the winter 2023 series wrapped, and we’ve been treated to a whole new line-up of singletons looking for love including Molly Marsh, Mitchel Taylor, Tyrique Hyde and Andre Furtado.

As we’re only a few weeks in, most OG islanders are still in the villa enjoying their summer of love, but a brutal few dumping twists mean that some contestants are vulnerable following a dumping at the end of the first week.

How Love Island Bombshell Leah Taylor Already Knows Molly Marsh Outside The Villa

As ever, a handful of bombshells have also entered to turn some heads, including Zachariah Noble, Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner, but which islanders have been dumped from the villa so far?

Here’s what you need to know about who has left Love Island so far and which couples are still in the villa…

Ella set for tears as Tyrique flirts with bombshell Leah in teaser

The cast of Love Island series 10
The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

Who has been dumped from Love Island?

George Fensom - dumped

George Fensom was the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island
George Fensom was the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

George Fensom became the first islander to be dumped from series 10 after he was the last man standing following a re-coupling, which saw his partner Jess Harding re-couple with bombshell Sammy Root.

This meant that George was sent packing after a week in the villa after not finding love.

Re-couplings have been shaking the villa
Re-couplings have been shaking the villa. Picture: ITV2

Which couples are still in Love Island?

After a dramatic re-coupling on Tuesday night, new bombshells Leah and Charlotte decided to couple up with boys who already had partners, meaning two existing couples were split up, leaving Ella Thomas and Ruchee Gurung vulnerable for Wednesday night’s re-coupling.

These are the current couples in the villa:

  • Leah Taylor & Tyrique Hyde
  • Charlotte Sumner & Zachariah Noble
  • Jess Harding & Sammy Root
  • Whitney Adebayo & Mehdi Edno
  • Molly Marsh & Mitchel Taylor
  • Catherine Agbaje & Andre Furtado

Meanwhile, Ella and Ruchee are still in the villa, but one of them will be dumped on Wednesday night’s episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Zachariah Noble has had a huge pre-Love Island transformation

Zachariah Noble Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island In Transformation Pictures

Harry Styles' mum and sister watched him perform at Wembley Stadium

Harry Styles’ Mum Is The Ultimate One Direction Fan At Love On Tour

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson just had a wholesome interaction

Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik’s New Interaction Sends One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Love Island's Leah and Molly were friends before the show

How Love Island Bombshell Leah Taylor Already Knows Molly Marsh Outside The Villa

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To The UK?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star