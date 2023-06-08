Love Island Series 10 Star Mehdi Edno: 5 Facts From Age To Where He’s From

8 June 2023, 17:36

Mehdi Edno is hoping his French charm will help him find love
Mehdi Edno is hoping his French charm will help him find love. Picture: ITV

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Mehdi Edno is turning heads on Love Island series 10, but how old is he, where’s he from and does he have Instagram?

Mehdi Edno is ready to find love on series 10 of Love Island in Mallorca, after spending the past few years working and completing his Masters degree.

The 26-year-old said he usually turns heads by speaking French, and is looking for a girl who ‘has a good sense of humour’ and is ‘up for an adventure’.

Mehdi joined the likes of Catherine Agbaje, Molly Marsh, Mitchel Taylor and Ella Thomas on his first day in the villa and as we get to see him on our screen every night – here’s everything you need to know about the reality TV star looking for love.

All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

From his age and his job to where to find him on socials – here’s the lowdown on Islander Mehdi.

Mehdi Edno is looking for love in the villa
Mehdi Edno is looking for love in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Whitney has hilarious comeback when Mehdi says he likes brunettes

Who is Mehdi Edno, how old is he?

Mehdi is a Communications Manager from Bordeaux and now lives in London. He reckons his ‘je ne sais quoi’ is what usually lands him success in love.

He’s 26 years old, the same age as Love Island co-star Mitchel.

What is Mehdi Edno’s job?

Mehdi works as a Communications Manager, whose job and studies have kept him busy for the past few years.

He said before entering the villa: “I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.”

Mehdi is one of this summer's Love Islanders
Mehdi is one of this summer's Love Islanders. Picture: ITV2

Where is Love Island’s Mehdi from?

Mehdi was born and raised in Bordeaux, the wine capital of France, but he now lives in London, where he says he ‘loves the English breakfasts and the girls’.

Asked about how he flirts with a girl, Mehdi revealed: “I’d simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested.”

Does Mehdi Edno have Instagram?

Mehdi does have Instagram! You can follow him at @mehdiedno where he’s fast amassing thousands of followers.

The Islanders no longer pass their profile over to friends and family to run while in the villa, meaning there’ll be no fresh content on his account until he leaves the villa.

What has Mehdi Edno said about Love Island?

Mehdi said he’s ready to find someone who’s ‘up for an adventure’.

He said before heading into the villa: “Looks are important but they aren’t everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I’m looking for.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Whitney Adebayo

Meet Love Island's Whitney Adebayo: The Bombshell's Age, Job, Instagram & More

The Love Island season 10 beauty guide and the makeup products islanders have used

All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

Features

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

All the details on Love Island's Jess Harding from her age to her career

Meet Love Island’s Jess Harding: Age, Instagram & Details On The Company She Runs

Davina McCall will host My Mum, Your Dad

New ‘Middle-Aged’ Dating Show ‘My Mum, Your Dad’ Announces Air Date And More Information

Hot On Capital

Watch Niall Horan's 'Behind The Post'

WATCH: Niall Horan Talks Feeling 'Proud' Of One Direction In 'Behind The Post'

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since 2020

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley's Complete Relationship Timeline

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline After Splitting For Second Time

Shawn Mendes

All the details on Niall Horan's new music

All The Details On Niall Horan's 'The Show': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Tom Holland is "taking a break"

Tom Holland Announces A Year Hiatus From Acting After Dark Show 'Broke' Him

Love Island's Molly Marsh said she previously dated Tommy Fury

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Admits She Dated Tommy Fury Before Molly-Mae In Resurfaced Video

Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift split

Matty Healy Gives A Cryptic Life Update To Fans Mid-Concert

Lily-Rose Depp

Everything You Need To Know About Lily-Rose Depp

Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol

Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

More Movies & TV News

A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming

Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Love Island 2023 singleton Mitchel Taylor

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, Job, Where He's From & More

Meet Love Island's Zachariah Noble

Love Island’s Zachariah Noble: Age, Job & Famous Sister Of New Bombshell

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Features