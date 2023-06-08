All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

The Love Island season 10 beauty guide and the makeup products islanders have used. Picture: ITV2

Here’s a glimpse into the beauty station in the Love Island series 10 villa and what products the new contestants have been wearing.

Love Island 2023’s summer series is fully underway with a brand-new line-up of singletons looking for love in the Mallorca villa including the likes of Ruchee Gurung, Ella Thomas, Andre Furtado and Tyrique Hyde.

Just like in previous seasons, the contestants have been showcasing a string of fashionable ‘fits as well as glowing makeup looks including soft glam for the day and evening looks for those summer nights in the villa.

We’ve rounded up some of the most glowy entrance looks and listed just how you can recreate them with products from Love Island’s beauty sponsor, Boots.

Let’s take a look…

Molly Marsh

Fenty Beauty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick, £18

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Light, £29

MACStack Mascara Mega Brush, £26

Molly walked into the villa with a bold red lip and all glammed-up ready to start the first round of couplings!

Since, she's opted for soft glam and dewy golden looks throughout her days in the villa.

Molly Marsh has been sharing glowy soft glam looks in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Ruchee Gurung

Rimmel London Lasting Finish 8Hr Lip Liner, £3.99

Boots Glow Essence Serum, £5

Boots Volume Style Delilah No.23, £4

Ruchee has been the queen of evening looks since stepping into the villa, with precise winged eyeliner and bronzed glam.

Re-creating her Love Island beauty looks will have you feeling like you're stepping into the villa, too!

How to recreate Love Island's Ruchee's makeup looks. Picture: ITV2

Jess Harding

Benefit Willa Soft Neutral-Rose Blush, £29

Sleek MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick, £6.49

Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25hr Foundation with Comfort Serum SPF 20, £9.99

Jess's voluminous lashes have taken centre stage for her glam looks this season.

The islander has kept her makeup classic with a full glam aesthetic during the evenings of challenges and being pulled for chats.

Jess Harding has been using luminous glam in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Tyrique Hyde

No7 Men Energising Face, Beard & Stubble Moisturiser, £12.95

Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Anti-perspirant, £3

MASQD The Slanted Tweezer, £6

Tyrique has already been one of the most sought-after islanders in the villa so far.

He has kept himself well-groomed and the above products can help you re-create his look!

Love Island's Tyrique made a well-groomed entrance into the villa. Picture: ITV2

Andre Furtado

Boots Vitamin C Brightening Moisturising Cream, £5

Soltan Clear & Cool Suncare Mist SPF30, £7

Burberry Hero for Men Eau de Parfum, £108.80

Andre stepped into the villa knowing exactly what he was looking for, and his confident aura was matched with a glowy aesthetic.

The islander's fresh 'fits have also taken centre stage this season, adding to his overall fashionista look!

Love Island's Andre has kept it fashionable in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Mitchel Taylor

Boots Expert Advanced Whitening Strips, £25

Gillette Labs Razor with Magnetic Stand, £19.99

TRESemme Freeze Hold Hairspray, £3.99

Mitchel came ready to mingle with a bright smile and freshly quiffed hair!

His magic seems to have worked as he's been smitten with Molly during his time in the villa so far.

Love Island Mitchel came ready to impress in the villa. Picture: ITV2

