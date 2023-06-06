Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, Job, Where He's From & More

Mitchel to enter Love Island

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant Mitchel Taylor from his age and Instagram to what he does for work.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor has already caught the eye of fellow islander Molly Marsh as they became one of the first series 10 couples, as voted by the public.

The contestant joined the likes of Ruchee Gurung, Ella Thomas and Andre Furtado as they awaited the matches picked for them by the public, and he already seems smitten with pantomime star Molly - who just so happened to be wearing matching swimwear on their first day in the villa!

Fans are keen to know more about Mitchel after he joined the Love Island line-up - so, get to know the Northern star from his age and job to his Instagram and more…

Love Island’s Zachariah Noble: Age, Job & Famous Sister Of New Bombshell

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

Mitchel Taylor is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor? Age & Job

Mitchel is 26 years old and works as a gas engineer.

He’s hoping to settle down and find ‘the one’ during his time in the villa as he said before entering: “I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with.

“I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.”

Love Island's Mitchel Taylor works as a gas engineer. Picture: Mitchel Taylor/Instagram

Where is Love Island’s Mitchel from?

The Northern contestant hails from Sheffield - not too far from Molly’s hometown Doncaster!

Love Island's Mitchel is coupled up with Molly. Picture: ITV2

Mitchel has joined the Love Island 2023 line-up. Picture: ITV2

What is Mitchel Taylor’s Instagram?

Already proving popular with Love Island viewers, Mitchel’s Instagram followers have soared to over 14,000 followers at the time of writing!

He often posts snaps with friends including gym pictures, holiday photos and snaps from nights out - you can have a scroll here - @mitcheltaylor_.

However, of course, his Instagram profile will remain dormant during his time in the villa much like the other islanders, in order to adhere to the new social media ban put in place earlier this year.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital